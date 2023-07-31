Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Starlight Pass August 2023: New skins, perks, and more

The month of August is approaching, and the Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) players are excited to see what awaits them in the Starlight Pass August 2023. A few days ago, Moonton posted a few leaks via their social media handles to give gamers a sneak peek of what to expect from this upcoming update. However, on the last day of July, they tweeted from MLBB’s official Twitter handle and made it official.

The MLBB Starlight Pass August 2023 awaits a lot of new hero skins, changes in kill notifications, and other perks for the players. This article will talk about everything you need to know about it.

MLBB Starlight Pass August 2023: Skins, perks, and more

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang @MobileLegendsOL



10 returning StarLight Skins and a NEW StarLight Shop exclusive Killing Notification also await you in August!



Unlock StarLight membership with only 300 Diamonds and get rewards worth over 6000 Diamonds… pic.twitter.com/my4dN5jl5Q August StarLight is coming with the exclusive skin Yin "Eternal Guardian"!10 returning StarLight Skins and a NEW StarLight Shop exclusive Killing Notification also await you in August!Unlock StarLight membership with only 300 Diamonds and get rewards worth over 6000 Diamonds… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Starlight Pass August 2023 in Mobile Legends Bang Bang will bring a lot of skins for the different MLBB champions. First, let’s talk about the new skin.

New Yin “Eternal Guardian” skin:

new Yin "Eternal Guardian" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton)

Yin is among the best performing Fighter heroes available in the current meta. Mobile Legends Bang Bang gamers will be introduced to the Eternal Guardian skin of this Fighter/ Assassin hero. This upcoming skin will make playing with Yin a lot more fun.

The returning skins

10 returning hero skins in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton)

However, this is not the only skin you can get from the Starlight Pass August 2023. The Starlight shop in this event will also have a collection of 10 random returning skins that were released over the last 12 months. You can buy these skins with the Starlight Fragments. The 10 returning skins are:

Miya “Captain Thorns” Skin

Moskov “Snake-Eyed Commander” Skin

Saber “Force Warrior” Skin

Clint “Rock and Roll” Skin

Natalia “Phantom Dancer” Skin

Argus “ Dark Draconic” Skin

Roger “Anubis” Skin

Aurora “Heartbreak Empress” Skin

Alucard “Viscount” Skin

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass August 2023: Rewards

Starlight first purchase rewards:

Apart from the exclusive skin, plenty of other rewards will also be available for those who bought the pass since it was revamped in February 2023. However, the first purchase rewards will only be available for players who have not bought the pass for the first time since its revamp.

You will receive a random Summer skin chest for buying the pass for the first time in the upcoming month. These chests will consist of any of the Summer skins of Hayabusa, Nana, or Chang’e.

Besides, those who have bought the pass before February 2023 will get a permanent Avatar Border as a reward in the next Starlight Shop revamp.

Other rewards:

Other rewards in MLBB Starlight Pass August 2023 (Image via Moonton)

The new MLBB Starlight Pass 2023 brings some amazing rewards for gamers. Here are the other rewards:

Starlight exclusive painted skin: The Yin “Eternal Guardian” skin will be a special painted skin. It will appear in a bluish or reddish color.

The Yin “Eternal Guardian” skin will be a special painted skin. It will appear in a bluish or reddish color. Exclusive trail effects: This is another exclusive animation you will get in the upcoming August pass. This effect will be seen while recalling the heroes.

This is another exclusive animation you will get in the upcoming August pass. This effect will be seen while recalling the heroes. Sacred Statue: Upon buying the MLBB Starlight Pass, players can also get an Emerald Guardian statue of Yin. It will also add up to some ending rewards.

Upon buying the MLBB Starlight Pass, players can also get an Emerald Guardian statue of Yin. It will also add up to some ending rewards. Other rewards: The MLBB Starlight Pass August 2023 also offers some exclusive rewards like Starlight Killing Notification, Starlight Graffiti, Chat Bubble, and Avatar Border.

Starlight membership perks:

A lot of other amazing rewards await you upon becoming a Starlight member:

Six weekly free heroes

Extended in-game friend limit

Exclusive avatar border

Six weekly free skins

Starlight exclusive profile

Extra 10-star protection points for each defeat

10% more EXP in every match

Sign in for a previous day in the “7-Day Log–In” event

Exclusive chat frames and battle emotes

Starlight exclusive elimination alert, recall effect & spawn effect

Starlight talent page

30% more mastery points for every match

5% more BP for every match

One-time free mysterious shop refresh

How much is Starlight in MLBB 2023?

The cost of Starlight Pass in August (Image via Moonton)

The Starlight membership in Mobile Legends Bang Bang will be available for players for only 300 Diamonds, and they can get rewards worth over 6,000 Diamonds. Besides, the weekly bundle will also be worth over 1700 Diamonds.

This is everything you need to know about the MLBB Starlight Pass in August 2023. While you wait until it goes live in the game, check out other interesting content for Mobile Legends Bang Bang here.