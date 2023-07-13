5 best ways in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) to get more Battle Points

Battle Points in MLBB are one of the game's most crucial things. This in-game currency helps players purchase most of the champions on the roster. By the same token, since buying more champions is crucial, MLBB gamers are always looking for new ways to get more Battle Points for free. To help you, this article mentions some of the best free ways to easily earn more Battle Points in MLBB.

Follow these MLBB tips to earn more Battle Points for free

1) Open the Free Chests

Free chest rewards in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton)

This is the easiest way to farm more battle Points in MLBB for free. Gamers can get as many as six Free Chests each day, as one is available every four hours for the players in the game. These chests can also stack up to two times.

Gamers should note that these chests do not consist only of Battle Points. They also bring the hero and other fragments, Magic Dust (another crucial item to stack up, especially for emblem upgrades), and Emblems (crucial for the best builds of a particular champion).

2) Claim your daily login rewards

All Mobile Legends Bang Bang gamers cherish their daily rewards tab, as it keeps bringing lucrative in-game rewards for the players. There are new daily tasks for users that they can complete to get Battle Points, new champions, champion skins, and more.

Some of the most common daily tasks for MLBB players are: logging in, completing one game, completing three games, winning one game, winning two games, getting a certain number of kills or assists, and more.

3) Maintain a high credit score

Players can check their credit scores by tapping on their Avatar in the top left corner of their home screen. This credit score depends on how a gamer has behaved in the game each week. Refrain from being a toxic teammate, always enter the matches before the thirty-second timer runs out, do not stay AFK for a long time, and you can maintain a good credit score in the game.

Players with a credit score equal to or higher than 90 will be rewarded with Battle Points in MLBB through the in-game mail. It also keeps increasing with a streak of good credit scores.

4) Explore the Events Hall

Events Hall in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton)

The Events Hall is another important thing to check when looking for more Battle Points in MLBB. The Event Hall in the game consists of a varied range of special tasks for different types of events. This dynamic section has tasks like playing games with friends and answering quizzes.

All these can help players get plenty of special prizes as rewards for completing them. Then you can exchange these special prizes for Battle Points.

5) Use the double BP cards

These Double BP cards arrive for a limited time. 1-Win Double BP Cards, 1-Day Double BP Cards, 3-Day Double BP Cards, and more. These cards can double your Battle Points to easily help you reach the number of Battle Points you need to buy your next champion in the game.

These cards can also push the maximum limit of Battle Points you can collect from your battles by 1500 for a week.

So, these are some of the best ways to farm more Battle Points in MLBB for free. Try out these amazing tips and follow Sportskeeda for more Mobile Legends Bang Bang content.

