Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Beyond the Clouds event: release date, hero skins, and more

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) has an amazing collaboration event lined up with the 2004 anime film called Beyond the Clouds. After a successful MLBB x Sanrio collaboration, fans were waiting for the next event in the game, and Moonton hasn’t disappointed. In the upcoming Beyond the Clouds event, the game will offer three unique character skins for champions: Kagura, Edith, and Xavier.

This article will explore this upcoming event in detail.

When will the Beyond the Clouds event go live in Mobile Legends Bang Bang?

Beyond the Clouds, aka The Place Promised in Our Early Days, is a 90-minute Japanese anime film directed by Makoto Shinkai that was released in 2004. Mobile Legends Bang Bang’s next event is a collaboration with this anime film, and according to the recent music video teaser posted on MLBB's YouTube channel, it will go live in the game on August 8, 2023.

Prepare yourselves for Kagura's Beyond the Clouds skin which comes on 08/08, and Edith and Xavier's on 08/12!



The winds told us that the Beyond the Clouds series skins are coming! Prepare yourselves for Kagura's Beyond the Clouds skin which comes on 08/08, and Edith and Xavier's on 08/12! As the old Aetheria dips in and out of clouds, a fantastic journey of love, courage, and growth is…

In this collaboration, MLBB is offering a guaranteed skin for every 10 draws. The Kagura skin will arrive on August 8, 2023, and skins for Edith and Xavier will arrive on August 12, 2023. You will be required to use tokens for each draw, like in previous Mobile Legends Bang Bang events.

How to draw these skins in MLBB

Drawing these skins is pretty straightforward. Here is a step-by-step guide to help beginners draw skins in the upcoming Beyond the Clouds event in the MOBA title.

Step 1: Launch the game.

Launch the game. Step 2: Head to the Event section (or the Beyond the Clouds option if you are on the advanced server) at the upper left side of your home screen.

Head to the Event section (or the Beyond the Clouds option if you are on the advanced server) at the upper left side of your home screen. Step 3: Find the event you want and tap on it.

You will see two options: one is for a one-time draw, and the other is for a 10-time draw. You need 50 Diamonds to draw the former, while the latter requires 450 Diamonds. However, there will likely be a daily 50% discount for the one-time draw, allowing you to avail it for only 25 Diamonds.

There are also plenty of other rewards, however, most of them are not yet finalized, and you need to wait until the event goes live in the game to check out what's in store.