Mobile Legends Bang Bang: How to get free Diamonds in MLBB

Getting free Diamonds in MLBB is among the hardest things to do for any Mobile Legends Bang Bang gamer. This is such a crucial asset that players often end up using unreliable links and unsafe hacks to try and obtain the currency. However, there are some dependable ways that can earn you those shiny Diamonds, which will help you buy different Mobile Legends heroes, skins, and more.

In Moonton’s popular MOBA title, players can unlock various champions by buying them with in-game assets like Battle Points and Diamonds. However, it is hard to acquire both these resources.

How to get free Diamonds in MLBB?

While you can check out this article to find the best ways to earn free BP in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, follow the list below to get Diamonds without spending any money.

Streaming

Become a streamer to earn free Diamonds (Image via Moonton)

Streaming the MMORPG title is one of the easiest ways to earn free Diamonds in MLBB. If your broadcasts get enough views, you can apply to become a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) streamer. These creators receive a lot of Diamonds. The point is to gain enough fans who will buy virtual gifts for you.

The presents include the following but aren't restricted to them:

Flowers - Two Diamonds

Jewelry - Six Diamonds,

Roadster - 250 Diamonds,

Yacht - 1,000 Diamonds.

This is the most viable way to gain free Diamonds in MLBB.

Tournaments

Even though they are highly competitive and thus might not be a viable option for beginners, taking part in tournaments can earn you free Diamonds in MLBB. Moonton, the developers themselves, have hosted competitions where the ultimate reward was 5,000 Diamonds and 1,500 USD. So, taking part in such tournaments can also help you earn that currency in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Giveaways

There are a lot of content creators who play this game and often host giveaways that can help you earn free Diamonds in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Even though getting the currency this way depends on your luck, many YouTubers ask the viewers to like and share their videos and then mention their game IDs in the comments. Later, they choose the winners from the comments and send them free Diamonds.

These are some of the easiest ways to earn free Diamonds in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Follow us for more interesting content from Mobile Legends Bang Bang and other popular MOBA titles.