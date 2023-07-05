MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 12: Teams, format, prize pool, M5 slots, and more

The 12th iteration of the MLBB MPL Indonesia will begin on July 13, 2023, and ends on October 15, 2023. The competition has added one more team this season, taking the total number of participants to nine. These teams will clash over three months for a cash prize of $336,500. The best two performers will progress to the Mobile Legends Bang Bang World Championship (M5).

The regular season, consisting of nine Indonesian teams, will be hosted from July 13 to September 24. It will be held in the Double Round Robin format, with all matches occurring in Bo3. The top six squads will move to the four-day playoffs, which are scheduled to take place from October 11 to October 15.

MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 12 participants

Here are all the participants of the MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 12:

Alter Ego AURA Fire Bigetron Alpha Dewa United Esports EVOS Legends Geek Slate ONIC Esports Rebellion Zion Rex Regum Qeon

On June 23, defending champion ONIC Esports signed popular jungler and former RRQ star Albert. The Butss-led squad recently surprised everyone by conquering the MSC 2023. They defeated the reigning world champion and runner-up, ECHO and Blacklist International, in their last two battles.

Evos Legends recently put in a decent performance at the MSC 2023. They will look to replicate their form in this tournament in order to secure a major title.

Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) will also look to make an emphatic comeback in the MLBB event. They last won the MPL title in 2022 during season 9. Clayyy and co. will now focus on grabbing a seat at the M5 World Championship.

Bigetron Alpha, an MLBB team of Indonesian organization Bigetron Esports, have been in pretty good shape, judging by their performances at recent third-party tournaments. However, their performances in big tournaments have not been great, and they have not won any major titles so far.

Dewa United will participate in the MPL tournament for the first time. After receiving a slot in the event, they have made several changes to their roster. The team could surprise the fans by lifting their first major Mobile Legends Bang Bang title ever.

