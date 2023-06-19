Indonesia’s Onic Esports crowned champion of Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2023

Onic Esports surprisingly became the champion of the Mobile Legends: Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2023 after demonstrating wonderful performances during the competition. This Indonesian side hammered both the MLBB M4 World Championship's winners and runners-up, ECHO and Blacklist International, to claim the title.

Onic Esports has clinched their second notable MSC trophy and received a cash prize of $140,000. Kiboy, a member of this squad, has been named the Grand Finals MVP for his stunning gameplay. It's worth noting that after a long time, a non-Philippines team has won a major MLBB tournament.

ONIC @onic_esports ONIC CHAMPIONS MSC 2023



Onic Esports recently earned the MPL Indonesia Season 11 trophy and entered the 2023 MSC. Maintaining their momentum, they have shown displayed spectacular performances, winning all their matches in the Southeast Asia Cup. They outclassed world champion ECHO in the Semifinals and Blacklist in the Grand Finals.

More information about the event and what transpired there can be found below.

Prize pool distribution of MSC 2023

Here's the prize pool distribution for this event:

ONIC Esports - $140,000 Blackist International - $60,000 ECHO - $30,000 BURN x FLASH - $15,000 RSG Slate SG - $9000 Fire Flux Impunity - $9000 TODAK - $9000 EVOS Legends - $9000 Team EVO - $4000 Fenix Esports - $4000 Outplay - $4000 Team Occupy - $4000

MVP - Kiboy (Onic) - $3000

Blacklist International, the M3 champion, were in stunning form ahead of the Grand Finals, as this Filipino squad had topped their group in the first leg and also won their first two encounters in the Knockout. However, the OhMyV33NUS-led team failed to stop Onic Esports' domination in the decisive Grand Finals and lost by a score of 2-4.

World champion ECHO Esports was eliminated from the race during this competition's Semifinals after stumbling against Onic Esports. The Filipino powerhouse, who'd recently claimed the MPL Philippines Season 11 title, completely lost their flow during the match and couldn't clinch a single round against Onic. However, they then came out victorious against Burn x Flash in the third-placed game.

Fire Flux Impunity, a newly established Turkish team, were knocked out of the MSC after losing their game against Blacklist International in the Quarterfinals. TODAK, the current Malaysia champion, also failed to perform well at this event and were eliminated by ECHO in the Quarterfinals.

Evos Legends, a renowned Indonesian company, had a below-average run in the 2023 MSC. The side was beaten by Onic Esports in the Quarterfinals and ended their campaign by winning $9,000 in prize money.

This MLBB event kicked off on June 10 and wrapped up on June 18.

