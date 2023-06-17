World Champion ECHO eliminated from Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2023

In a shocking turn of events, the current world champion ECHO from the Philippines has been eliminated from the ongoing Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2023. The Filipino powerhouse made a strong entry into this contest by winning all their group-stage battles but unfortunately stumbled during their Semifinals game against Indonesia's Onic Esports.

Meanwhile, the contest has reached its ultimate phase, where Blacklist International will face Onic Esports on June 18 for the shining crown. ECHO and Burn x Flash will now clash with each other in the third-placed match, starting at 5:30 pm IST today.

Onic Esports eliminated ECHO from MSC 2023

In the Knockout, ECHO claimed their first encounter against TODAK by a scoreline of 3-1 and advanced to the Semifinals. Onic Esports came here after hammering their counterpart Evos Legends in their first Knockout game.

The ECHO players did not look confident in either round of their match against Onic Esports today. It was a Best of Five (Bo5) game, in which the Indonesian team made an emphatic 3-0 victory.

In the first round, KAIRI from Onic exhibited his incredible showing and bagged the MVP with a KDA of 5/1/2. His teammates Sanz and CW also showed their strong support in this initial turn.

Onic Esports continued their spectacular moves in the second and third rounds, registering an all-important victory against the world champion. BUTSSS was the MVP in the second round with a KDA of 3/14. Sanz and CW once again fought mesmerizingly there. While KIBOY from Onic was the top performer of the third round with a KDA of 2/4/19. On the other hand, ECHO could not demonstrate their potential in the battle.

With this resounding win, Onic Esports is set to take on another Filipino giant, Blacklist International, in the MSC Grand Finals tomorrow. The unit recently clinched the MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 11 and will aim to lift its first major global title.

ECHO, who was unstoppable in their previous two grand tournaments, has suffered a setback in the MSC. The side conquered the M4 World Championship earlier this year and emerged victorious in the MPL Philippines Season 11 last month.

Blacklist International, the M4 runner-up and the M3 champion, will also be a tough opponent for Onic Esports. The 2023 MSC champion will be given $140,000 in prize money, while the runner-up will claim $100,000.

