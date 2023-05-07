ECHO crowned champion of MLBB MPL Philippines Season 11

ECHO claimed the MLBB MPL Philippines Season 11 title in dominant fashion. The current world champion outplayed Blacklist International in the Grand Finals by a thumping 4-0 scoreline. The unit had the same supremacy in the M4 World Championship, where they clean-swept Blacklist. By delivering a similar performance, ECHO maintained its winning streak in consecutive major competitions.

Meanwhile, the winner and runner-up have occupied a seat in the MLBB Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2023. Blacklist gained third place in the Regular Season after claiming eight out of their 14 matches. But moving to the Playoffs, they outplayed Omega Esports by a score of 3-0 in their opening encounter. OhMyV33NUS and Co. then hammered Bren Esports while playing their natural way. In the Upper Bracket Finals, they beat RSG Slate, who defeated Onic and ECHO in their previous two matches.

Prize Pool distribution of MLBB MPL Philippines Season 11

The MLBB Season 11 event offered a total cash prize of $150,000.

ECHO - $45,060 Blacklist International- $$28,560 RSG Slate PH - $10,000 Bren Esports - $15,660 Omega Esports - $9,260 Onic Philippines - $9,560 Nexplay Evos - $5,860 TNC Pro Team - $4,360

Individual awards

Best Rookie - Yue - $500 Regular Season MVP - Owgwen - $1000 Playoffs MVP - Sanford - $1000 Best Tagalog Caster/Panelist - Wolf - $1000 Best English Caster - Reptar - $1000

ECHO started the Grand Finals with a bang and clinched the first encounter. With a KDA of 5/0/5, KarlTzy from the squad took the MVP award for his vital performance. They kept their lead in the second round as well, showing their insane teamwork. Sanford exhibited a perfect individual performance and was given the MVP of this round.

Blacklist International could not find their form and lost the third and fourth rounds. While the unit had a promising start to Season 11, they struggled to regain their rhythm, ultimately falling short in the crucial match and failing to hit their stride.

By securing the top position, Bren Esports was spectacular during the Regular Season but suffered in the Playoffs. The team lost two matches against Blacklist and ECHO, respectively, which resulted in their elimination from MLBB MPL Philippines Season 11.

RSG Slate’s performance saw a boost in the Playoffs as they came out victorious against Onic and world champion ECHO in their first two games. But unfortunately, the team could not keep up their synergy for long and lost two matches against Blacklist and ECHO, causing their elimination from the MPL Philippines Season 11.

