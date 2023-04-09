Onic Esports crowned champion of MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 11

Onic Esports claimed the crown of MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 11, demonstrating their sheer dominance and superiority throughout the competition. The squad hammered Evos Legends in the Grand Finals with an outstanding 4-0 scoreline, securing back-to-back trophies in the MPL event; however, both teams have booked their tickets for the 2023 MLBB SEA Cup. Gilang Sanz has been named the Final MVP for his magnificent showcasing.

After winning, the organization posted on its social media pages:

"BACK TO BACK CHAMPION.100% Playoffs win rate guys. Thank you for all who support both at JI-EXPO and at home. See you at MSC 2023."

Boasting a total of eight teams, the Regular Season of the MPL Indonesia Season 11 began on February 17. After fierce showdowns between them, the top six performers went head-to-head in the five-day Playoffs, which kicked off on April 5. Bigetron Alpha and Geek Slate were knocked out by Alter Ego and Evos Legends respectively on Day 1 of the Playoffs. While RRQ and Alter Ego were eliminated by Evos.

MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 11 Grand Finals overview

Onic Esports put up relentless pressure on Evos Legends in Round 1 and exhibited their strategic moves, resulting in a one-point lead over them. Kairi showcased his masterclass as he was the most valuable player of the round with a KDA of 11/0/2. CW and Butss also did their best there.

It was a back-to-back failure for Evos Legends as they yet again lost their second encounter to Onic Esports. Kairi's splendid performance once again helped the unit register another point. The Filipino MLBB player played an instrumental role in the first two rounds, effectively executing his responsibilities and making a notable impact.

Onic Esports’ unbeaten run persisted in the third round as they asserted their dominance and secured a commanding 3-0 lead over Evos Esports. Their star Calvin "CW" Winata was the best performer with a KDA of 6/0/3. Team captain Muhammad "Butsss" Sanubari played spectacularly with a KDA of 1/4/6.

Winning a fourth consecutive round, Onic Esports displayed their supremacy and came out as the champions of the MPL Indonesia Season 11. Kairi and Sanz were unstoppable in the round.

The prestigious Mobile Legends: Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2023 will be conducted from June 10 to 18, where the top 12 teams from the regional spring competitions will participate. Apart from Onic Esports and Evos Legends, Fenix Esports from Myanmar has so far seized their place in the contest.

