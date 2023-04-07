Evos Legends eliminated RRQ from MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 11

To the community's surprise, the fan favorites RRQ squad has been eliminated from the ongoing MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 11 by Evos Legends. On April 7, both of these teams clashed in the Lower Bracket Semifinals in a best-of-five (Bo5) series. Fans were on the edge of their seats as the intense battle unfolded, leading to a thrilling conclusion to determine the winner.

Evos Legends eventually hammered RRQ with a 3-2 scoreline and have now qualified for the Lower Bracket Final. The Playoffs round kicked off on April 5 and will run until April 9, when the crown champion of the MPL Season 11 will be decided. The top six teams from the Regular Season started their campaign this round. As of now, only three of them remain in the competition, while the others have been eliminated.

MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 11 Playoffs: Evos Legends and RRQ match

In the opening encounter, Evos Legends displayed brilliant gameplay to take a one-point lead over fan favorites RRQ. With a solid KDA score of 8/4/11, Branz showcased a remarkable performance to carry his squad to victory in the first round. Additionally, Hijume and Saykots played brilliantly well in this matchup.

RRQ took over in the second game and secured a crucial win by defeating Evos Legends. Their star performer, Clayy, played an important role throughout the battle, emerging as the MVP of the round with a KDA of 7/1/8.

In Round 3, Evos Legends delivered an emphatic performance once again, earning yet another point to their favor. Saykots was the MVP with a KDA of 4/1/7, with Branz playing impressively well throughout this encounter.

In the fourth round, RRQ's win against Evos Esports added to the excitement of the series for a seat in the LB Finals as they leveled the score at 2-2. RRQ's Lemon was instrumental in the team's victory as he obtained a KDA of 5/3/4.

The fifth and deciding round saw a mind-blowing contest between both teams, with Evos eventually emerging victorious. This exciting game marked the end of RRQ's journey in MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 11.

Playoffs Bracket

So far, Bigetron, Geek Slate, and RRQ have been knocked out of the ongoing MLBB tournament. Evos Legends will now compete against Alter Ego in the LB Finals on April 8, 2023. Onic Esports has claimed a spot in the Grand Finals, subsequently confirming a slot in the MSC 2023 as well. The team will face the LB Finals' winner on April 9 for the blazing MPL trophy.

Poll : 0 votes