MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 11 Playoffs: Qualified teams, bracket, schedule, regular season results, and more

The more than one-month-long battle of the Regular Season at the MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 11 event has finally come to an end, with Onic Esports showcasing incredible dominance. Eight squads from the Southeast Asian country clashed in the tournament's first phase, as the top six teams have made it to the Playoffs, which is scheduled to take place from April 5 to 9.

Having kicked off on February 17, the Regular Season was hosted in a double round-robin format, with all of the matches being a best-of-three (Bo3) series. Fans witnessed thrilling clashes between these squads across the first phase and are eagerly anticipating even more exciting contests in the Playoffs.

Onic Esports was the top-ranked team in the Regular Season, winning 13 out of their 14 matches played. Their only loss was against RRQ, which was held on March 17. The talented roster has looked incredibly strong in most of their matches and will look to continue their winning streak in the upcoming fixtures.

Qualified teams for MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 11 Playoffs

ONIC Esports Rex Regum Qeon Bigetron Alpha Geek Slate EVOS Legends Alter Ego

Popular MLBB team Rex Regum Qeon showcased solid gameplay to secure second place by winning nine matches in the first stage. VYN and his squad found their rhythm in the last two weeks and managed to outplay numerous opponents such as Onic, Evos, and Aura. Unfortunately, week 4 saw poor showings from the team, as they lost all three of their encounters.

Bigetron Alpha and Geek Slate have claimed eight victories each, securing third and fourth positions in the Regular Season respectively. Both squads must step up their gameplay in the Playoffs to lift the MLBB trophy.

Evos Legends and Alter Ego’s performances didn't perform very well in the opening stage, but managed to reach the Playoffs stage. Unfortunately, Rebellion Zion and Aura Fire were eliminated from the MLBB tournament after finishing in seventh and eighth place, respectively.

Playoffs Bracket for MPL Indonesia Season 11

MPL Indonesia S11 Playoffs Bracket (Image via Mobile Legends)

The third to sixth ranked teams have been seeded in the first round, which will occur in a Single Bracket. Bigetron will face Alter Ego, with the winner qualifying for the second round where they must battle RRQ. With Geek Slate and Evos set to go head-to-head in Round 1, the winning team will move on to face Onic Esports.

The two best teams in MPL Indonesia Season 11 will be able to claim slots in the Mobile Legends: Southeast Asia Cup (MSC). Interested readers can watch the Playoffs stage on YouTube, Tiktok, and Facebook channels of MLBB.

Poll : 0 votes