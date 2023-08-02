Mobile Legends Project NEXT 2023 update: Expected release date, new MLBB features to expect, and more

Mobile Legends Project NEXT 2023 update will go live in MLBB in September. Moonton’s popular MOBA title has spent nearly seven years with the mobile gaming community and has gathered an amazing fanbase over the years. The developer keeps updating the game every once in a while to keep the title interesting, and this time, they are planning some delightful surprises with their upcoming in-game updates.

As Mobile Legends Project NEXT 2023 update awaits release in the next month, the MOBA title is revealing sneak peeks of these updates through the title’s YouTube channel and social media handles. This article will cover the features recently revealed by the developer.

Excited for the Mobile Legends Project NEXT 2023 update? Here is everything you need to know

Expected Release date

Even though there is no official release date yet for the upcoming Mobile Legends Project NEXT 2023 update in the game, different social media posts have revealed September as the expected release date.

New features to expect in MLBB Project Next update

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang @MobileLegendsOL pic.twitter.com/gYUSA3HCWm Something big is coming!! We are planning on bringing about revamps for 6 heroes in the upcoming September Project NEXT Update! They are Lolita, Layla, X.Borg, Bruno, Johnson, and Miya! While the first five all come from Eruditio, Miya, as our first hero in MLBB will also be… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

As per a tweet posted on Mobile Legends Bang Bang’s official handle on July 24, 2023, the upcoming MLBB Project NEXT update will revamp six of the most-adored champions in the game. Five of these champions are from Eruditio, the land of scholars, and the other is the game’s oldest hero. You can find out more about this update here.

However, in a recent video posted on the YouTube channel of the game, Moonton shared many interesting features that will arrive in the game with this update.

New main interface in MLBB Project NEXT update (Image via YouTube/Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

As per the video, the September update will bring a complete overhaul to the main interface of Mobile Legends Bang Bang. In this new main interface, different champions will feature as the main visual element, and you will be able to interact with them in different ways.

These heroes will change in the main interface at the start of every season, and you will get to explore their stories. Such new interactive content will start flowing with the upcoming Mobile Legends Project NEXT 2023 updates.

New mode selection interface in MLBB Project NEXT update (Image via YouTube/Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

This new interface will also feature a new, slicker mode selection layout to enhance your gaming experience. The appearance of each button has also been fine-tuned, keeping the same goal in mind. However, if you are a fan of the existing interface, there will be options to toggle between these two interfaces as well.

The video claims that the game plans to allow users to change the featured hero in the main interface in the upcoming days; however, it hasn’t provided an ETA.

A promise of Stable performance in MLBB Project NEXT update (Image via YouTube/Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

The developer has also addressed the issues users face every time there is a huge update to the game. They have assured that issues like lags, low FPS, and such will not occur with these changes.

What was in the first MLBB Project NEXT update of 2023?

Introduced during the MSC 2023 tournament, the first Mobile Legends Project NEXT 2023 had already won the hearts of MLBB gamers. It went live in the game on June 27, 2023, with a completely new emblem system making the customization of your hero emblem sets easier, the introduction of a new Marksman champion called Ixia, the introduction of a new rank tier called Mythical Triumph, and more.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang has promised a content-packed September with the upcoming Mobile Legends Project NEXT 2023 update. While you wait for the update to arrive, check out the other MLBB-related content here.