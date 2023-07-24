MLBB Project NEXT Update: New Mobile Legends Bang Bang hero reworks featuring Lolita, Bruno

Mobile Legends Bang Bang is planning something huge for its players in the next chapter of the MLBB Project NEXT Update. In the upcoming Project NEXT Express update scheduled for September, the title will revamp some of the most sought-after heroes. With a recent tweet from the official handle on July 24, 2023, the MOBA title announced all the new things players can expect from the MLBB Project NEXT Update in September.

The last update of this project was announced during the MSC 2023 tournament, where the title announced gameplay enhancements, easier hero-build customization, and introduced Ixia to the roster.

This article examines all the new champion updates of the forthcoming MLBB Project NEXT Update.

Something huge awaits players in the MLBB Project NEXT Update

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang @MobileLegendsOL pic.twitter.com/gYUSA3HCWm Something big is coming!! We are planning on bringing about revamps for 6 heroes in the upcoming September Project NEXT Update! They are Lolita, Layla, X.Borg, Bruno, Johnson, and Miya! While the first five all come from Eruditio, Miya, as our first hero in MLBB will also be… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Mobile Legends Bang Bang has announced revamping six upcoming champions on the roster arriving in the next MLBB Project NEXT Update. Five of those, Lolita, X. Borg, Bruno, Layla, and Johnson, are from Eruditio, and the other is Miya, one of the oldest heroes in the meta.

Here is everything you need to know about these revamps.

Lolita

Lolita revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang(Image via Moonton)

Lolita will get a new, more stylish look alongside some upgrades like more details in her hammer. Lolita’s hammer will now have a Noumenon Energy Core at the center, and she will also get a newly designed outfit keeping her mechanic background in mind. She will wear a new exo-brace that will support her shield generator and her hammer.

Her shield effect from her passive is also being improved so she can protect multiple allies with her shields at once. Her Charge skill will now be available while casting a spell, helping players with better positioning. Besides, her Guardian’s Bulwark will now reflect enemy hits outward instead of absorbing projectiles. Her ultimate will also work as a stun for enemies.

Layla

Layla upcoming changes (Image via Moonton)

Layla, another Eruditio resident, will have a new trinket based on Eruditio tech. It will hold all the memories from her past and also help her become a better Marksman.

X. Borg

X. Borg's revamped look in MLBB (Image via Moonton)

X. Borg is also getting a new revamp in the MLBB Project NEXT Update this week, This Mobile Legends Bang Bang champion is getting an improvement on his shoulder armor that will match his look even more.

Bruno

Bruno revamp in the title (Image via Moonton)

Bruno will be getting a new look where his mechanical legs are going to get a more hi-tech appearance; this will be applied to his upper body armor as well.

Johnson

Johnson car will run riot (Image via Moonton)

While other heroes are getting updates on their looks, Johnson’s vehicle appearance will get a revamp in this new update of the game. The transformation with an added claw-like structure in front of it is bound to look more menacing on the map.

Miya

Miya revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton)

After spending seven years with the game, Miya, one of the most-adored Marksman in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, is about to get a new look in the upcoming MLBB Project NEXT Update. There isn’t a lot of description about the makeover, so players will have to wait for the next official update for information.

However, that is not all, as these new looks will also bring fresh storylines to the game. As per the information revealed so far, Eruditio will face a new crisis that these champions have to overcome using different strategies. So, these new powers await new responsibilities as well.

Follow us for all the latest news updates about the upcoming MLBB Project NEXT Update and other guides and tips regarding this MOBA title.