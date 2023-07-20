Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Best rotation strategies in MLBB for beginners 

The rotation strategies in MLBB are one of the best winning strategies in the popular MOBA title. Mobile Legends Bang Bang follows an intuitive control system where each team chooses five heroes from the game’s vast roster and faces each other in a fantasy world. However, these games can be incredibly intense, as despite having a point system, the team with fewer points can claim victory by destroying the main turret of their enemy camps.

For such reasons, your team must find a strategy and stick to it in every match. Therefore, this article focuses on providing some of the best rotation strategies in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

What are the rotation strategies in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB)?

In MLBB, rotation strategies involve clearing lanes, supporting allies in enemy territory, and stealing buffs from enemy jungles to help the team's main heroes farm.

This strategy mostly demands durable champions like Fighters, Tanks, or Junglers who can perfectly steal buffs from the enemy jungles and high-damage dealers like Marksmen or Assassins for the team's main hero role.

However, you should note that these rotation strategies in Mobile Legends Bang Bang are only effective when you play with friends. This is because, while playing solo, your teammates will not always be on the same page. It requires choosing a specific type of champion to follow a rotation strategy in MLBB, which random teammates will never do.

These are some of the amazing rotation strategies in MLBB formations

The 1-3-1 rotation - the funnel strategy

The 1-3-1 rotation strategy in MLBB had made its way to fame as a funnel strategy. This is one of the best formations to adapt to an aggressive strategy. It requires one main hero (preferably a Marksman), two Fighters, one Tank, and one Support.

The idea behind this is to bring all the buffs to your main hero so that they can farm and build faster. Here, the Fighters take the lanes on the side, and steal the jungle buffs from enemy territory, while the Tank and the Support help the main hero in the middle.

The main hero in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang matches will finish the enemy heroes in the Mid-lane, forcing the opponent members from the side lanes to fill the void. In doing so, the Fighters will occupy the side lanes, steal the buffs and funnel them to the main hero, making them even more powerful for the kills.

The 1-2-2 rotation strategy

An example of team formation in a 1-2-2 rotation strategy (Image via Moonton)

This strategy, on the other hand, is more widely used in the game. This simple yet extremely effective strategy can snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, even in late games. It requires two high-damage-dealing main heroes (preferably a Marksman and an Assassin, or a Fighter can also work), one side laner (preferably a Fighter), a Support, and a Tank.

The goal with this strategy is to go for a 1-2-2 rotation and to provide buffs to the main heroes to prepare them for the late game. This also requires the Fighter to take the top lane, while the mains of the team opt for the mid and bottom with the Tank, and the Mage, as per their convenience.

This strategy also forces the opponents to target the Mid and the Bottom lane heroes. This means Fighters, after stealing the buffs from enemy jungles, will be free to roam around the map and provide backup to their friends in the other lanes with no one stopping them.

These are two of the most popular rotation strategies in Mobile Legends Bang Bang that you can use to improve your chances of winning.