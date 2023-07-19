Mobile Legends Bang Bang: 5 best Fighters in MLBB

Fighters in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) do not have a huge range like the Assassins, Mages, or Marksmen. However, they compensate for that with their unique skills, durability, and high offensive stats. These champions engage their enemies in intense close-range combat and can finish them off with their amazing defensive and offensive capabilities. Due to their high durability, they also keep the enemies busy so other ranged heroes can finish them off.

However, to become an important asset for your team as a Fighter, you need to find the top Fighters in MLBB. Thus, this article focuses who those are in the current meta.

Note: This article reflects the author’s point of view.

Who are the strongest Fighters in MLBB?

5) Yin

Yin, the Martial Genius, possessed by the Evil God Lieh, is among the best Fighters in MLBB under the current meta. Mostly used by players to run riot in the EXP lane or Jungle for different strategies, he can be a great choice to back up your allied forces, kill the opposition, and hold their turrets when no ally heroes are around.

Yin has a destructive second skill called Instant Blast that instantly reduces the enemy's health by half. Besides, it also gives him a 30% damage reduction for four seconds once it hits the enemy heroes. Overall easy to master for a beginner, he is a great hero to start one’s Mobile Legends Bang Bang journey with.

4) Roger

Roger is one of the best Fighters in MLBB, with high immunity, ganking abilities, and more. Available only for 24000 battle points, this Fighter/Marksman is perfect to kill the enemy heroes in the Jungles and EXP lane of Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Use Roger’s first skill on enemies with lower HP. His ultimate skill also helps him jump over the walls and deal added damage to the enemies.

3) Phoveus

Phoveus comes with high damage, mobility, and amazing skills in crowd control in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. With a short cooldown, he can also dominate the EXP lane early in the game. With his high mobility and short cooldown time for skills, Phoveus is one of the most overpowered Fighters in MLBB and can frustrate opponents in his path.

His first skill (Malefic Terror) earns him a shield, making him immune to enemy hits while dealing damage to the enemy heroes. Meanwhile, his ultimate (Demonic Force) makes him indomitable inside the enemy jungles.

2) Paquito

Paquito, after putting on his boxing gloves, can destroy enemy heroes almost instantly with his high damage, crowd control, blink skills, and short cooldown. Mostly used in the EXP lane and jungle, just like others on the list, the presence of this one of the best Fighters in Mobile Legend Bang Bang will make your team a lot stronger.

Poquito is a single-target champion. So, while using him, players should concentrate on taking Flickers to improve their battle Spells and increase their offensive stats.

1) Minsitthar

Not only is Minsitthar among the best Fighters in MLBB, but also among the best champions in the game due to his versatile nature. With high durability and offensive traits, he helps players choose if they want an offensive or defensive build.

Despite being one of the best Fighters in Mobile Legends Bang Bang in the current meta, his ability to initiate fights and crow control make him a great fit for Mid lanes. Besides his ability to pull vulnerable targets in for an ambush, he helps teammates slay enemy heroes and clear up lanes.

These are some of the best Fighters in MLBB that players can opt for to finish off their enemies in both solo and team fights. Choose the right heroes based on your favorite strategies and run riot on your enemies with them.