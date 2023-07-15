Top 3 Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) tips to become a better Marksman

Marksman champions in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) are adored by fans due to their amazing sharp-shooting ability. These ADC heroes can finish off their enemies and start dominating lanes early in the game. Due to their shooting, and ambush abilities, these champions were often seen carrying the allied front to victory on their own. However, you must remember a few tips to achieve that level with their Marksman champions.

Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned Mobile Legends Bang Bang veteran, your gameplay always has aspects to improve. This article focuses on the best tips for MLBB gamers who like playing Marksman champions.

Follow these tips to master the Marksman role in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB)

Firstly, if you want to dominate in the ADC role, you must find the best-performing Marksman champions in the current meta. However, you must also understand the different phases of an MLBB match and perform well in all of them to increase your chances of winning with the ADC champions.

Every Mobile Legends Bang Bang match is divided into three different parts. There is an early-game farming phase where you gather gold to buy emblems. Then there is the mid-game lane dominance phase, where you must kill the enemy champions and destroy their turrets in those lanes faster than the opponents can. Then there is a late-game roaming phase, where you act as a backup to help the allied champions in their fights. Here is how to dominate all these phases with the Marksman champions.

1) Choose the right battle setups

You must choose the right battle setup before entering a match. Choosing the right battle setup will help you master any role and enhance your chances of winning any MLBB matches. After the recent updates in the game, the battle setups consist of equipment, emblems, and battle spells for any particular hero.

In Mobile Legends Bang Bang, you can now choose battle setups used and recommended by pro players from the Pro Setup section in the battle setup section. You can choose preferred battle setups for any champion from the preparation section on the game's homepage or select them right before entering a match.

2) Farm, position, and survive

These are the most crucial tips to remember when trying to master a Marksman champion. When playing with these ADC heroes in an MLBB match, you always need to stay at the top of the tier on the net worth list. Thus, be selfish and farm as much as possible by clearing enemy creeps and jungle camps early in the game before joining team fights.

In most cases, Marksman champions have average HP, and getting killed each time means losing crucial farming seconds. Thus, you must position yourself well in team fights to survive longer.

3) Tracking opponent cooldowns

Trying to track the enemy champion’s cooldowns as accurately as possible can give Marksman an upper hand against his opponents. The ultimate skill of most Marksman champions is to deal huge damage to enemy champions. Knowing when enemies cannot access their key skills and being aggressive in your attacks in those seconds can finish off your enemies easily.

Many beginners often avoid hitting tanks, as they are one of the most durable heroes in the game. However, dealing damage to the tanks when they are the front liners of enemy attacks will always be helpful. They will be forced to retreat after taking significant damage from the Marksman ulti, and it will always help allied fronts buy some time.

You can follow these tips to master the Marksman champions in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB). You can also check out how to get more Battle Points in MLBB here.

