Mobile Legends best Franco Build in MLBB: Items, Emblems, and more

Franco is among the most versatile champions in Mobile Legends Bang Bang; thus, many gamers look for the best Franco build in MLBB. Despite having a low damage output, this durable champion can be a great roamer, fight initiator, crowd controller, and more. You can also use Franco as expert support with the proper battle spells.

If you are looking for the best Franco build in MLLB, look no further. This article will help you with everything from the best items to skill combinations when playing with Franco.

Best Franco build in MLBB: Which is the best emblem for Franco

Different items can help you create the best Franco build in MLBB. Here are some of the best item combinations for the best Franco build, depending on your playstyle.

Team Buff

Thunder Belt, Rapid Boots – Conceal, Cursed Helmet, Oracle, Dominance Ice, and Guardian Helmet are the best items when you are going for a team Buff.

Durable build

To survive longer in the match, you should go for items like Thunder Belt, Rapid Boots, Dominance Ice, Guardian Helmet, Oracle, and Cursed Helmet.

Burst

Rapid Boots, Blade of Heptaseas, Blade of Despair, War Axe, Brute Force Breastplate, and Immortality are the items that will complement each other when you are trying to go for a Burst build.

Pro Build

This is the recommended Franco build in MLBB, especially for the newbies in the game. For this build, you can use Rapid Boots, Dominance Ice, Athena's Shield, Antique Cuirass, Immortality, and Guardian Helmet.

Being a Tank, Franco often takes the mid-lane, where he might face the opponent's Mages. The Cursed Helmet, Oracle, and Athena's Shield will help you against them with boosted Magic Defence. Guardian Helmet, Immortality, Athena's Shield, and Antique Curiass will help you with HP Regen, Rapid Boots, Dominance Ice, and Blades of Despair are perfect for Movement Speed, Dominance Ice helps with Mana, and Oracle, War Axe, and Thunder Belt can help you with CD reduction.

Franco build in MLBB: Spells

Using Flicker for Franco can be a fantastic option. However, you can also opt for the Revitalize spell if you are trying for more of a support and Roamer role in the game.

What are the best Emblems to use for a Franco build in MLBB?

Best emblems for Franco build: Tank (Image via Moonton)

You can use the custom Tank emblem to use him as a Tank with HP (+500.00), Hybrid Defense (+10.00), and HP Regen (+4.00).

Best Emblem for Franco build: Support (Image via Moonton)

However, if you are going for a Support role, use the custom Support emblem with Healing Effect (+15.00%), Cooldown Reduction (+10.00%), and Movement Speed (+6.00%).

What Skill Combination is best for a Franco build in MLBB?

Franco's basic skill combinations are pretty easy to master. Here are two different combinations you can try out while using Franco.

Skill Combo 1: For this combination, use his First skill, then his ultimate, and then his Second skill to slow down retreating enemies for your teammates to finish them off.

Skill Combo 2: In this skill combination, you will use his First skill first, followed by his Second skill, to slow enemies down and attack them with your Ultimate.

Franco is a versatile champion with faster HP regen, mobility, decent crowd-control skills, and more.

