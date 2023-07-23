Fans of Mobile Legends Bang Bang are well aware of the importance of having the best Support heroes in MLBB on their teams. Characters in this category mostly come with specific abilities and skills to nerf enemy champions for some crucial seconds in a team fight, giving their allies a huge tactical advantage throughout the game.

However, just like all the other Mobile Legends Bang Bang champions, Moonton keeps adjusting their abilities. This can make it confusing for players to keep track of the best-performing Support heroes in every meta. This article will list the best champions in this category so that MLBB players can make a good team.

Note: This article is subject and reflects the writer's opinions.

Who is the best healer in Mobile Legends Bang Bang? 5 best Support heroes in MLBB

Support heroes in MLBB team up with squishy units like Marksmen, as the latter cannot stand in front of an aggressive group of Mobile Legends Bang Bang foes for long. Follow this list to find the best-performing heroes in this category in the current meta.

1) Faramis

Faramis is among the most versatile Support heroes in MLBB and can also turn into a fighter with the right emblems and builds. Even though players often avoid him, he is a capable warrior, with his first skill causing massive damage to the enemy heroes.

Besides, when used as a Support, he can also farm some great additional items for the team. With the new Summer Spark skin, this hero becomes very effective in Mobile Legends Bang Bang's ranked games.

2) Mathilda

This unit in Mobile Legends Bang Bang might have the best ability to protect all her allies during a team fight. She's one of the most amazing Support heroes in MLBB and is among the most feared as well, courtesy of her amazing skills and combos.

Her Soul Bloom alone can gather around six stacks while she is walking, each of which deals bonus damage while attacking the targets nearby.

3) Diggie

Diggie’s ability to cover a whole team properly while dealing plenty of damage to enemy champions makes him one of the best Support heroes in MLBB. However, he often flows under the radar.

Being around him in a team fight can earn allies a shield for five seconds. In a MOBA title where stunning enemies for even 1.5s can be enough to get a kill, players can imagine how effective Diggie’s shield will be in a team fight.

4) Estes

Estes is among the most sought-after Support heroes in MLBB who can bring an enemy team to a grinding halt. However, only seasoned veterans know how to use him best.

Being a Support champion in the game, Estes should only focus on roaming the map and providing backup in a match's early stage. In the mid-game, he can start using his skills to deal some damage. In the late game, he can combine both his damage-dealing and enemy-champion-nerfing abilities to help allies in team fights.

5) Rafaela

Falling among the entry or interim-level Support heroes in MLBB, Rafaela can always make her way into any team needing a healer. She has an amazing first skill that mostly helps clear lanes but can also finish off enemies. Her second skill heals all allies around her, and her ultimate can stun and slow enemies for a few seconds.

This can make it hard for them to escape the slashes, jabs, and strikes of her allies. Having Support, along with all these perks, is one of the best blessings for any team and gives them a huge tactical advantage in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

That was the list of some best-performing champions in this title's current meta. Use these Support heroes and help the less HP units on your team survive longer.

Check out this article for more content on Mobile Legends Bang Bang.