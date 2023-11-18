Mobile Legends Bang Bang: 5 best Mid Laners in MLBB

The five-man team in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) requires the best heroes in every role, but the Mid Laners remain the most crucial facet. The best Mid Laners in MLBB dominate the middle of the park with their lane-specific characteristics, like crowd control and fight initiation. Coupled with that, they help ally fighters take the jungle buffs.

However, as one might have noticed in the solo queue matches, most players often avoid the Mid Lane. This is because it is hard to find the best Mid Laners in MLBB.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion

Which champions are the best Mid Laners in MLBB? The five best champions to dominate the river area

Mid Lane in Mobile Legends Bang Bang is the road that connects both ally and enemy bases to the river area. The jungle begins on both sides of the lane, and it takes specific skills to dominate this area.

The best Mid Laners in MLBB should be capable of initiating fights, helping ally fighters, and allowing EXP and Gold Laners to conquer their lanes. Here are the five best Mid Laners in the current meta.

1) Chang’e

Try Chang'e to dominate Mid Lane (Image via Moonton Games)

Chang’e is a popular mage with high offensive and low defensive stats. The little girl sits on the moon with her bunny and roams around the middle of the park, defending turrets. Being one of the easiest mages to master, she is a popular choice in the current meta.

Chang’e uses her first skill for crowd control, while her second skill helps absorb enemy attacks and provides a speed boost to help her retreat. However, the most damage-inflicting skill is her ultimate, which drains enemy HP away in seconds.

2) Faramis

Faramis is one of the best Mid Laners in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

Although he mostly plays as a support, Faramis can become the most formidable Mid Laner. While mastering the mage can be difficult, he can be useful in the right hands.

Faramis’ first skill helps him enter a shadow state, gaining attributes and marking enemy champions. This helps the allies locate the enemy heroes in team fights. He unleashes Nether energy in a fan-shaped area with his second skill and helps allies survive team fights with his ult.

3) Pharsa

Pharsa is among the most indomitable Mid Laners in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

Pharsa is one of the best Mid Laners in MLBB with her incredible skillset. She uses her first and second skills primarily for crowd control. Both moves inflict severe damage upon hitting enemies positioned behind the creep wave.

Her ult and fourth skill bring her to the list of most formidable Mid Laners in the Land of Dawn. Pharsa can cast her ult four times, dealing severe damage to enemy champions, while her fourth skill helps her fly away from enemy territories.

However, players should always position themselves around their tank when wielding Pharsa to boost durability.

4) Franco

Franco is a quality tank that can operate in the Mid Lane (Image via Moonton Games)

Since the main focus of Mid Laners is to defend their turrets and help allies, players can also use tanks to fulfill this role. With his amazing durability and crowd control abilities, Franco can be your man to control the middle area of the map.

Franco’s hook is one of the most frustrating moves for retreating enemy champions. Play within the range of your turret. Let the enemy push, and once in range, hook them with his first skill to pull them closer to the turret. You can restrict them with the second skill or use ult to inflict a stun. This way, you can get plenty of kills while playing mid with Franco.

5) Yve

Yve is among the best Mid Laners in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

Yve is among the best Mid Laners in MLBB with the greatest damage output and crowd control abilities. This ranged champion, with her poking abilities, is effective in fight initiation. Besides, his burst damage drains enemy health in seconds.

However, like Pharsa, Yve is vulnerable in close-range fights, rendering him helpless in front of ambush attacks by enemy assassins. Therefore, maintain your distance from enemy champions to be safe.

While these are the top-performing champions in the current meta, players can opt for champions like Vale or Cyclops for the Mid Lane.