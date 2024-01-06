Mobile Legends Bang Bang: MLBB tier list for January 2024

Mobile Legends Bang Bang tier lists (MLBB tier list) help rank all Mages, Marksmen, Junglers, and other champions based on their performances in the current meta. With Moonton Games constantly updating the game’s roster and adjusting hero powers, the tier list helps players find the right picks for their teams in every match.

Mastering a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title like Mobile Legends Bang Bang depends greatly on your ability to pick and master the right champions for different lanes. Follow the MLBB tier list for January 2024 to find the right champions based on the recent changes in the title’s patch.

MLBB tier list for January 2024: Best picks in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Best Mobile Legends Tanks

Franco is a reliable Tank in this MLBB tier list (Image via Reddit/r/MobileLegendsGame)

Moonton Games’ popular MOBA title is currently going through a fighter meta. Therefore, Fighter Tanks like Chou, Edith, and Balmond are currently in demand. However, while these Tanks can give allies a free hand to choose an extra Jungler or Support, the conventional Tanks still rule in the ranked matches.

Despite their durability, the USP of these conventional Tanks is getting nerfed. Tanks like Franco or Tigreal should still be on your list of top Tanks. Here are the top Tanks in MLBB meta:

S tier: Atlas, Gloo, Tigreal, Baxia

Atlas, Gloo, Tigreal, Baxia A tier: Khufra, Franco, Akai, Fredrinn, Lolita, Grock, Minotaur

Khufra, Franco, Akai, Fredrinn, Lolita, Grock, Minotaur B tier: Johnson, Hylos, Balmond, Edith, Gatotkaca, Uranus, Hilda

Johnson, Hylos, Balmond, Edith, Gatotkaca, Uranus, Hilda C tier: Alice, Barats

Alice, Barats D tier: Ruby

Best Mobile Legends Mages

Yve has recently been buffed in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via YouTube/Late Late Game)

While Tanks roam to support players in different lanes, Mages guard the Mid Lane. They farm there and often help allies take the Jungle buffs (i.e., turtle, lord).

Mages like Vexana and Yve have returned to the top tiers after being neglected for quite some time in this meta. However, you need to operate carefully with these squishy champions. Here are the top Mages of Mobile Legends in this meta:

S tier: Pharsa, Odette, Eudora, Valentina

Pharsa, Odette, Eudora, Valentina A tier: Kagura, Vale, Yve, Harley, Cecillion, Lylia, Vexanna, Lunox

Kagura, Vale, Yve, Harley, Cecillion, Lylia, Vexanna, Lunox B tier: Chang’e, Nana, Esmeralda, Cyclops, Valir, Gord, Zhask, Aurora, Novaria

Chang’e, Nana, Esmeralda, Cyclops, Valir, Gord, Zhask, Aurora, Novaria C tier: Lou-Yi, Alice

Lou-Yi, Alice D tier: Harith

Best Mobile Legends Fighters

Chou is among the most reliable champions in this MLBB tier list (Image via Pinterest)

Due to the current Fighter meta in Mobile Legends Bang Bang and the latest inclusion of Cici, choosing the best-performing champions in this category was particularly hard.

Fighters are the most durable champions after Tanks and are often seen working as tanky roams with the right builds. Despite having a low range, these champions are immense damage dealers in the title. Here are the best Fighters in Mobile Legends Bang Bang:

S tier: Chou, Terizla, Yu Zhong, Martis, Guinevere

Chou, Terizla, Yu Zhong, Martis, Guinevere A tier: Alpha, Yin, Lapu-Lapu, Cici, Bane, Khaleed, Silvana, Dyrroth, Balmond,Paquito

Alpha, Yin, Lapu-Lapu, Cici, Bane, Khaleed, Silvana, Dyrroth, Balmond,Paquito B tier: Sun, Alucard, Argus, X-Bord, Masha, Thamuz, Zilong, Aldous, Badang, Hayabusa

Sun, Alucard, Argus, X-Bord, Masha, Thamuz, Zilong, Aldous, Badang, Hayabusa C tier: Hilda, Roger, Ruby, Freya, Jawhead, Argus

Hilda, Roger, Ruby, Freya, Jawhead, Argus D tier: Leomord

Best Mobile Legends Assassins

Lancelot is probably the most picked Assassins of recent times in the ranked games (Image via Pinterest)

Assassins resemble the Fighter Champions’ range and offense but are squishier than them. While they spend most of their time in the Jungle, these champions often come out to help their closest allies by ambushing enemies.

Despite their knack for attacking the squishy Marksmen pushing solo in a lane, the Assassins get the power to eliminate Tanks with one shot in late games. Here are the best Assassins ranked in the MLBB tier list in the current meta:

S tier: Saber, Ling, Lancelot, Nolan

Saber, Ling, Lancelot, Nolan A tier: Aamon, Guison, Bendetta, Karina, Hanzo

Aamon, Guison, Bendetta, Karina, Hanzo B tier: Arlott, Fanny, Kadita, Natalia, Harley

Arlott, Fanny, Kadita, Natalia, Harley C tier: Yi Sun-Shin, Joy, Helcurt

Yi Sun-Shin, Joy, Helcurt D tier: Selena

Best Mobile Legends Marksmen

Irithel's recent adjustments made her a fierce Gold Laner (Image via Reddit/r/MobileLegendsGame)

The Marksmen of Mobile Legends Bang Bang take on the responsibility of pushing in the Gold Lane. While their knack for aggressive play and high damage-dealing abilities help them to overcome in early-game solo fights, the squishy champions are often the favorite prey of enemy ganking.

Since Roamers begin in Gold Lane, it is easier for the MMs to unlock their ultimate early in the game. Here are the best Marksman champions in this MLBB tier list:

S tier: Melissa, Karrie, Bruno

Melissa, Karrie, Bruno A tier: Moskov, Ixia, Brody, Lesley, Miya, Popol and Kupa

Moskov, Ixia, Brody, Lesley, Miya, Popol and Kupa B tier: Natan, Claude, Roger, Irithel, Clint

Natan, Claude, Roger, Irithel, Clint C tier: Wanean, Beatrix, Layla

Wanean, Beatrix, Layla D tier: Granger, Kimmy

Best Mobile Legends Supports

Angela is a reliable support in this MLBB tier list (Image via Reddit/MobileLegendsGame)

The best Support champions in Mobile Legends Bang Bang are the lifeline of the allied forces, especially the Marksmen. Some heal, and some stun to clear your retreating path, while others absorb the damage to keep your health intact.

However, regardless of what they do, they are the best at their jobs. Support champions are integral to any winning team in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Here is a complete ranking of the best Supports in the MLBB tier list:

S tier: Faramis, Floryn, Angela

Faramis, Floryn, Angela A tier: Mathilda, Diggie, Estes

Mathilda, Diggie, Estes B tier: Rafaela, Camilla

Rafaela, Camilla C tier: Franco

Franco D tier: Nana

The ranking in the MLBB tier list for January 2024 is based on the performance of the champions in the current meta. Follow Sportskeeda for all the upcoming patch updates and other game-related leaks, news, and guides.