Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves Patch update: New hero, all balance and battlefield adjustments, and more

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves Patch Notes went live on March 19, 2025, and it has brought plenty of hero and equipment adjustments, along with Kalea, the new hero. As observed in the MLBB Breaking Waves Patch Preview video, Moonton Games has focused more on the equipment adjustments in this patch update.

Ad

This article discusses everything you need to know about the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves Patch update.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves Patch update: New hero Kalea

Kalea is arriving in Mobile Legends Bang Bang with the MLBB Breaking Waves Patch update. Trained by Badang and Kadita, this new hero uses some unique set of skills as a Support/Fighter hero.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Her basic attacks create three different effects because of her passive skill. She can also deal a lot of Physical damage to her enemies. Kalea grabs the enemy with her tail using her ultimate skill and jumps toward the target location. You can read more about Kalea here.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves Patch update: Balance Changes, heroes (all buffs, nerfs, and adjustments)

The game developer has announced certain changes to optimize the meta. They have tried to optimize a few less-used Roaming heroes while nerfing some overpowered heroes. However, the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves Patch is bringing a lot of adjustments for multiple heroes.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Alpha "Revenant of Roses" skin details

Check out the full list below:

Pharsa (buff)

Skill 1: New effect reveals marked enemies' position.

New effect reveals marked enemies' position. Ultimate: Included new passive that reduces the interval of Spiritual Unity by one second with every (skill) level-up.

Included new passive that reduces the interval of Spiritual Unity by one second with every (skill) level-up. Wings by Wings: Movement speed increased from 135% to 150%.

Brody (buff)

Skill 1: Reduced the skill backswing by 40%.

Reduced the skill backswing by 40%. Skill 2: Reduced the skill backswing by 20%.

Johnson (buff)

Base Damage: Increased from 80-180 to 120-220

Increased from 80-180 to 120-220 Removed Effects: 60% Extra Damage to Creeps and 15% Damage Increase per hit (up to three times).

60% Extra Damage to Creeps and 15% Damage Increase per hit (up to three times). New Effect: Each hit reduces the target's Magic Defense by 10% (up to three stacks, lasting for two seconds).

Each hit reduces the target's Magic Defense by 10% (up to three stacks, lasting for two seconds). Slow Effect: Changed from 20% Slow Effect for 0.5 seconds to Each hit reduced the target's Movement Speed by 10% (up to three stacks, lasting for two seconds).

Ad

Akai (buff)

Ultimate skill's Colldown: Changed from 55 seconds at all levels to 55 seconds to 45 seconds.

Changed from 55 seconds at all levels to 55 seconds to 45 seconds. Ultimate skill's Damage: Changed from 200-450 + 100% of Extra Physical Attack (subsequent impacts only deal 50% damage) to 100-200 + 50% of Total Physical Attack (subsequent impacts deal full damage).

Enter caption MLBB Breaking Waves patch preview named certain heroes that will get a buff in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves patch update (Image via Moonton Games)

Natalia (buff)

Ad

Skill 1: Changed from 10-8 seconds to 10-6 seconds.

Changed from 10-8 seconds to 10-6 seconds. Ultimate skill's recharge time: Changed from 30-24 seconds to 30-18 seconds.

Minotaur (buff)

Skill 1: Dash Distance increased from 3 to 4.

Chip (buff)

Skill 4 New Effect: Can now teleport to any location (only available after leaving combat).

Eudora (buff)

Skill 1: Mana cost decreased from 65-90 to 50-70.

Mana cost decreased from 65-90 to 50-70. Skill 2: Mana cost decreased from 90-140 to 70-95.

Argus (buff)

Ultimate skill's Healing Effect: Changed from damage dealt to heroes is converted to HP after the effect ends to all damage dealt is converted to HP after the effect ends.

Ad

Julian (adjusted)

Julian's role has been changed from Fighter/Mage to Assassin/Fighter.

Beatrix (adjusted)

Basic attack: Bennett's basic attack damage reduced slightly from 232%-330% of Total Physical Attack to 230%-300% of Total Physical Attack. Nibiru's Attack Effect inheritance ratio per bullet increased from 22% to 25%. Wesker's Attack Effect inheritance ratio per bullet increased from 22% to 35% . The developer also fixed an issue where some bullets of Basic AttaWesker would be lost at certain distances.

reduced slightly from 232%-330% of Total Physical Attack to 230%-300% of Total Physical Attack. increased from 22% to 25%. increased from 22% to 35% The developer also fixed an issue where some bullets of Basic AttaWesker would be lost at certain distances. Ultimate skill: Cooldown reduced from 32-24 seconds to 20-12 seconds.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zhuxin (adjusted)

Attributes: Base HP increased from 2280 to 2480.

Base HP increased from 2280 to 2480. Passive : Max Stacks decreased from 20 to 15. Mana Regen per stack increased from 4% to 5%.

: decreased from 20 to 15. increased from 4% to 5%. Skill 2: Mana cost increased from 90-120 to 120-150. Extra Damage increased from 270-645 + 150% Magic Power to 300-800 + 150% of Magic Power.

Lukas (adjusted)

Ultimate: Shockwave Blast's explosion now damages all enemies in range (previously only damaged the first target hit). The aftershock damage effect has been removed, and explosion damage increased from 250-750 + 100% of Total Physical Attack to 450-1100 + 155% of Total Physical Attack.

Ad

Hanzo (nerf)

Skill 1 (Hanekage): HP Recovery, when used on a fully stacked target, decreased from 30% to 20%.

HP Recovery, when used on a fully stacked target, decreased from 30% to 20%. Skill 1: Damage dealt to the Turtle/Lord now matches the damage dealt to enemy heroes. When the target is the Turtle, Lord, or a hero, this skill's cooldown is reduced by 50%, and Hanzo restores 10%-20% of his Max HP.

Damage dealt to the Turtle/Lord now matches the damage dealt to enemy heroes. When the target is the Turtle, Lord, or a hero, this skill's cooldown is reduced by 50%, and Hanzo restores 10%-20% of his Max HP. Skill 2 (Hanekage): Added a new effect that recovers 20 Energy upon hitting a hero.

Added a new effect that recovers 20 Energy upon hitting a hero. Ultimate: Movement Speed Boost will now become 50% initially (previously 30%), decaying to 15% over two seconds.

Movement Speed Boost will now become 50% initially (previously 30%), decaying to 15% over two seconds. Ultimate: Energy Cost per second increased from 12.5 to 17.

Energy Cost per second increased from 12.5 to 17. Ultimate: Cooldown decreased from 24-18 seconds to 24-12 seconds.

Ad

Melissa (nerf)

Attributes: Movement speed decreased from 248 to 240.

Movement speed decreased from 248 to 240. Skill 2: Damage Transfer Ration decreased from 60%-80% to 60% at all levels.

Damage Transfer Ration decreased from 60%-80% to 60% at all levels. Skill 2: Cooldown reduced from 9-7 seconds to 9-6 seconds.

Hayabusa (nerf)

Ultimate: Slash Damage Bonus reduced from 60% Extra Physical Attack to 50% Extra Physical Attack.

Slash Damage Bonus reduced from 60% Extra Physical Attack to 50% Extra Physical Attack. Ultimate: Extra Damage increased from 45-85 + 20% of Total Physical Attack to 70-140 + 40% Extra Physical Attack.

Badang (nerf)

Skill 1: Range decreased from 6.5 to 5.5.

Range decreased from 6.5 to 5.5. Skill 2: Cooldown increased from 9-7 seconds to 9 seconds at all levels.

Cooldown increased from 9-7 seconds to 9 seconds at all levels. Skill 2: Dash distance reduced from 4.5 to 4.

Dash distance reduced from 4.5 to 4. Skill 2: Dashing speed increased from 9 to 10

Ad

Miya (nerf)

Passive: Moonlight Shadow Basic Attack's Total Physical Bonus is decreased from 30% to 20%.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves Patch update: Battlefield adjustment

Moonton Games is also bringing plenty of battlefield adjustments in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves Patch update (March 2025). This segment will talk about all the Emblem adjustments and more.

Emblem adjustments in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves Patch update

Ad

Assassin - Killing Spree (buff)

Some of the Emblem adjustments arriving in this Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves Patch update (Image via Moonton Games)

Trigger Condition changed from a fter killing an enemy hero to after dealing damage to a hero with less than 30% HP.

changed from fter killing an enemy hero to after dealing damage to a hero with less than 30% HP. With the new effect added to the game, the cooldown of this emblem will reset after killing an enemy hero.

added to the game, the cooldown of this emblem will reset after killing an enemy hero. Added Cooldown: 30 seconds.

Ad

Common - Temporal Reign (buff)

New Effect: Temporal reign's duration is extended by two seconds when getting a kill or an assist.

Support - Focusing Mark (buff)

Changed from After dealing damage to an enemy hero, increase their damage taken from allies by 6% to After dealing damage to an enemy hero, increase their damage taken from allies by 6% and gain 10% Movement Speed Boost.

Support - Pull Yourself Together (buff)

Cooldown Reduction: Changed from 15% to initially 12%, gain 1% extra for each kill or assist ( up to 8 stacks).

Ad

Tank - Tenacity (adjusted)

Changed from when HP is below 50%, Physical and Magic defense are increased by 15 to when HP is below 50%, gain 5% Damage Reduction.

Fighter - Firmness (buff)

Physical and Magic Defense: Increased from 6 to 8.

Mage - Inspire (buff)

New Effect: Mana Regen +2

Adjustments made to Lord in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves Patch update

The developer has made certain changes to make the Lord respawn sooner. They have also made some changes to the summoning of Lord in the Land of Dawn.

Ad

Lord (Neutral)

Respawn Interval after 18 minutes is reduced from 3 minutes to 2.5 minutes.

Lord (Summoned)

Now evolves at 18 minutes, removed the evolution at 12 minutes.

Lord spawning at 8 minutes now can charge at Turrets, but only deals True damage equal to 30% of the Turret's Max HP. After evolving at 18 minutes, the effect will align with the previous patch.

Slightly increased the Summoned Lord's HP Growth and Physical Defense Growth.

The Base Turret's Holy defense now deals damage equal to 65% of the Lord's Max HP (this skill doesn't damage the Lord on the Official Server).

Damage reduction for the evolved Lord when allowed heroes are nearby (0-5 heroes): Changed from 0-25% to 15%-35%. Fixed an issue where the damage reduction would not update in certain situations.

Ad

Equipment Adjustments in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves Patch update

Roaming Blessing - Dire Hit (adjusted)

Removed Effect: After inflicting a control effect on an enemy hero, mark them for three seconds. When allies attack a marked target, the mark is removed, and the target takes Extra Damage. Cooldown 30 seconds.

Wind of Nature (nerf)

Unique Passive - Wind Chant: Cooldown increased from 70 seconds to 90 seconds.

Rose Gold Meteor (nerf)

Ad

Price: Increased from 1820 to 2030.

The developer has also announced the building order of Fleeting Time, Endless Battle, and Queen's Wings.

Other changes in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves Patch update

A new display background featuring the Vonetis Sea is now available. This background will be used for Kalea, Kadita, Badang, and Lapu-Lapu.

Optimized the progress bars for Ixia, Khaled, Beatrix, Karina, Zhuxin, and Akai, channeling skills to better reflect skill casting or countdown states.

Enhanced the art quality for Gord, Odette, Wanwan, Angela, Aldous, Harley, Natalia, and Claude.

Optimized the effect description of the four Movement Blessings of Roaming equipment.

Optimized player avatar display on the map during matches.

Ad

Bug Fixes in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves Patch update

Fixed an issue where the Lord would not spawn immediately after the map countdown ended.

Fixed an issue where Clint's Ultimate Recharge Time did not decrease as the Skill Level increased.

Fixed an issue where Argus'sSkill 1 damage did not match its description in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where Khufra's Ultimate and Cecilion's second skill could not interrupt mobility skills.

Fixed an issue where Beatrix's Basic Attack using Bennett would become slower when attacking nearby targets and faster when attacking distant targets.

Fixed an issue where the number of Soul Steal stacks Aldous gained from killing summoned units with Skill 1 did not match the skill description.

Fixed an issue where Cyclops' Spell Vamp Ratio for Skill 1 and 2 was not working properly.

Ad

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves Patch update brings a lot of other changes to the game. You can find out these other details in the in-game patch notes.

Follow Sportskeeda for more MLBB-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback