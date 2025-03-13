Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Alpha "Revenant of Roses" skin launch date, and more

Moonton Games has announced the upcoming launch of Alpha "Revenant of Roses" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Per the official announcement post on X, this is the first acid gothic style skin of a hero in the MLBB roster, and therefore, it has caught the community's attention. The announcement post also mentions that there will be two different forms of Alpha while donning the costume.

Since the developer has not provided any teaser or trailer video yet, there isn't a lot of information regarding the skin's skill effects and other aspects. However, the post mentions that a new item, the Dynamic Portrait, will also arrive along with the skin.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming launch of the Alpha "Revenant of Roses" skin in MLBB.

Alpha "Revenant of Roses" skin in MLBB: Launch date and other details

Alpha "Revenant of Roses" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang is MLBB's first-ever dual-form costume in the acid gothic style. As per the official X post, this Legend skin will arrive on March 22, 2025, i.e., within three days of the Breaking Waves patch update's launch.

Alpha's new skin in MLBB features a dark sinister design. There are black withered roses and some thorn-like elements that symbolize decay and power. The skin also comes with an ID Tag, of which there are two types: the Gold Tag if you purchase the skin before the premium phase, and the Silver Tag if you purchase post it.

Dual-form of Alpha's upcoming Legend skin (Image via Moonton Games)

The Alpha "Revenant of Roses" skin has two different forms. The switch between these will occur in the middle of the matches depending on enemy takedowns.

You can also get a Dynamic Portrait in this upcoming season. Moonton Games is releasing a Dynamic Portrait for special skins, and Moskov is going to get the first one. You can unlock these portraits after purchasing the skin it is associated with.

How to purchase the Alpha "Revenant of Roses" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

As per the information available in the Advanced Server, a Revenant of Roses event will arrive in the Original Server on March 22, 2025. You need to Draw in this event with Diamonds. The 1x Draws will cost 100 Diamonds, but the first 1x Draws of the day will be discounted. Hence, those will cost only 50 Diamonds.

The 10x Draws will cost 1000 Diamonds, but your first 10x Draws will be discounted. Hence, they will cost only 500 Diamonds. Fortunately, the developer guarantees at least one special or better skin in the first 10x Draws.

Expand Tweet

There are also event-exclusive tokens called Infernal Rose you can earn by completing simple tasks like daily login, number of victories, etc. You can use these to draw to save some Diamonds.

These Draws will help you earn Sinful Crown Crests, which is the event currency. The Alpha "Revenant of Roses" skin will be available in the event shop for 1600 Sinful Crown Crests. As per the Advanced Server's event shop, you can buy the Moskov "Infernal Wyrmlord" skin for 800 Crests, and Dynamic Portrait, which is associated with the skin, for 400 Crests.

You can also purchase all the returning All-Star skins for 800 Crests from the event shop. The returning Lucky Box skins cost 600 Crests, Special skins cost 300 Crests, and the buyable Epic skins cost 400 Crests in the Advanced Server.

You can also get Crests as rewards for Drawing in this event. Completing 50 Draws will earn you 105 Crests for free.

According to the Advanced Server, Moonton Games is planning to bring back Stun, Atomic Pop, M World, and other skins for resale during the Revenant of Roses event. Try to gather the event currencies and win a chance to get these popular skins from the past.

