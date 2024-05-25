How to get Starlight Fragments in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

The Starlight Fragments in Mobile Legends Bang Bang are crucial when you want to buy the popular skins that return each month with the Starlight Pass. While the monthly shop brings 10 returning Starlight skins each month, you must gather 5000 Starlight Fragments to purchase them. However, it is hard to accumulate such a huge amount, especially for newbies.

Therefore, this article will provide a guide to help you get Starlight Fragments in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

A complete guide to getting Starlight Fragments in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

There are plenty of ways to get Starlight Fragments in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. However, it is hard to obtain them for free. You must spend some Diamonds to get enough Fragments to buy the returning Starlight skins, Avatar Borders, or other rewards. Here are some ways to farm more Starlight Fragments in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Complete the Starlight Reward Path

Complete the Starlight reward path by reaching level 60 to get 920 Starlight Fragments (Image via Moonton Games)

Upon buying the Starlight membership and completing the reward path (reaching level 60), you will get a total of 920 Starlight Fragments. However, keep grinding the event after reaching level 60 as you can get a few extra fragments for reaching every five levels thereafter.

Open the Basic Skin Chest

Open the Basic Skin Chest and you will stand a chance to win more Starlight Fragments for free. This is because if you get a duplicate Basic Skin, it will convert into 90 Starlight Fragments. This takes your overall count to 1010.

For example, if you can save up to four Basic Skin Chests, you may get around 360 Starlight Fragments at once.

Open the Starlight Hero Selection Chest

Starlight Hero Selection Skin Chest offers you Starlight Fragments along with other heroes (Image via Moonton Games)

Opening the Starlight Hero Selection Chest can also help you grab plenty of Starlight Fragments. The Starlight Hero Selection Chest will bring five heroes, allowing you to choose any one of them. Either that or you can select the 200 Starlight Fragments as a reward from the chest. This way, you can get 1210 Starlight Fragments in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Save up a number of these chests to get even more fragments.

Purchase the Weekly Pass

The Weekly Diamond Pass not only provides Diamonds, it can also help you get Starlight Fragments. The Pass will allow you to choose between 10 Starlight Fragments and Crystals of Aurora, and 20 Tickets and Magic Dust.

While 10 Starlight Fragments do not seem a lot, by saving up to 100 of these chests, you can easily get 1000 fragments.

Open the Starlight Lucky Chest

Opening the Starlight Lucky Chest might help you get some Starlight Fragments (Image via Moonton Games)

Moonton Games allows 50 Draws from the Starlight Lucky Chest each month. Each of these lucky draws costs 500 Diamonds and provides crucial in-game assets like Starlight Fragments and more.

MLBB recently announced the Starlight Pass for June 2024. Start saving up Starlight Fragments using these tips to get your hands on various skins next month.

