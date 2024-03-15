5 best Flicker skill combos in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

The best Flicker skill combos in Mobile Legends Bang Bang are incredibly effective in Land of Dawn’s fierce battles. Flicker, the Battle Spell, helps heroes escape tricky teamfight situations in seconds. Apart from fleeing, there are skill combinations players can try with Flicker to get the upper hand in some of these battles. If executed perfectly, these skills can effectively turn the outcome of any battle in your favor.

This article will discuss some of the best Flicker skill combos in Mobile Legends Bang Bang that you can try to master in your next match.

What are the best Flicker skill combos in Mobile Legends Bang Bang?

Flicker skill combos in Mobile Legends Bang Bang can take down even the best Tanks in MLBB if executed perfectly. Flicker is one of the most used combat skills, and it works perfectly when combined with certain skills in the game. Here are five of the best Flicker skill combos in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s point of view.

1) Franco’s Flicker + first skill combo

Franco and his first skill (Image via Moonton Games)

This is currently among the most popular Flicker skill combos in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Franco is an adored Tank/Support-Roamer. Many players opt for him whenever they have to adjust to the Roamer role and have less experience playing in the role. His Iron Hook helps catch retreating enemies, his second skill slows them down, and his ultimate immobilizes enemy heroes for teammates to get kills.

When used in the right order, all these skills are enough to give assists to teammates or get kills for the champion. However, this first skill and Flicker combination is effective mainly because, with this combination, players won’t have to use Franco’s ultimate to get kills.

First, activate the first skill, and once the hook is attached to the enemy, quickly hit Flicker to drag them further. You should position yourself properly to drag the enemy champions within the range of the team’s turrets for an easy kill.

2) Jawhead’s Flicker + second skill combo

Jawhead has a unique Flicker + skill combination (Image via Moonton Games)

Jawhead can also perform an amazing Flicker skill combo when in the right position. Even though Jawhead falls into the Fighter category, he also possesses a high survivability rate and great damage output. This makes him an effective choice for those trying to block the movement of an opposing champion.

To perform one of the best Flicker skill combos in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, you need to activate your second skill first. Then, you can approach the target using Flicker and try to finish them off using Jawhead's first skill and ultimate.

Alternatively, you can perform the Jawhead Flicker skill combo and push the enemies to your teammates in a team fight situation when both Jawhead’s first and ultimate skills are on cooldown.

3) Guinevere’s Flicker + second skill combo

Guinevere is a top Fighter in MLBB (Image via Moonton games)

Guinevere is among the toughest Fighters to face in the current meta. Once she locks her target, there is almost no escape. She jumps towards her target using her second skill and uses her ultimate to finish them off.

This skill combination works perfectly because, even if she falls into a tricky position, Guinevere can easily escape by activating her second skill. When she does that, she leaves a dummy in her previous position, confusing enemies for a few seconds and giving her a crucial escape window.

However, Guinevere can also perform one of the deadliest Flicker skill combos in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. First, you must activate the champion's second skill while closing the gap between you and your target. Then, use Flicker as soon as she lands her jump to get closer to the enemy, and use her ultimate to finish them off.

4) Lolita’s Flicker + ultimate skill combo

Lolita has one of the best Flicker skill combos in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton Games)

Lolita is among the toughest Tanks to face in MLBB. She possesses an amazing ability to stop enemy champions on their path and help teammates with assists. While Lolita is a beast in the right hands, her Flicker and ultimate skill combination makes her a perfect Tank for intermediate players as well.

First, activate her ultimate on the target until the charge reaches the highest levels. Then, use her Flicker just before she hits with her hammer. As Lolita, your main objective is to prioritize the safety of your teammates. She relies mainly on her crowd-control skills and high survivability to do so. This is a great skill combo for performing this task with precision.

5) Chou’s Flicker + ultimate combo

Chou is a top Fighter in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

There are a lot of champions you can use for an amazing Flicker skill combination. However, most of the community will agree that, when executed perfectly, Chou’s Flicker + ultimate combo is among the best Flicker skill combos in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Chou has been a meta Fighter for a long time. He always stays at the top-tier Fighters in the MLBB meta-tier lists. Use Chou’s ultimate to knock the enemy back to your teammates, and use Flicker to close the gap instantly for an easy kill.

These are some of the best Flicker skill combos in Mobile Legends Bang Bang that you can use to catch opponents off guard for an easy kill. However, be careful while using Flicker skill combinations since you may end up getting ganked by opponents around the same time. Since Flicker has a high cooldown, you won’t be able to use it a second time to exit the situation.

