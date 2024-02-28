Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update (February 2024): Marksman buffs, other hero adjustments, and more

Moonton Games brought good news for the Marksman mains tired of facing buffed EXP Laners in the Fighter Meta with their latest Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update for February 2024. The last patch update that introduced the Aurora revamp in the normal server brought some changes to the meta following Cici’s arrival that benefited the Fighter mains heavily.

The new patch information that arrived on February 28, 2024, has promised some buffs to Marksman heroes like Moskov and Melissa, among other changes.

This article will cover more details of the MLBB patch update (February 2024).

All the major changes in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update for February 2024

Moskov, Nana, and Fredrinn are all getting adjusted in the latest MLBB patch update (Image via Moonton games)

The designers have promised to enhance some relatively weak champions in the latest MLBB patch update. They have reduced the mana cost for some Marksman champions with high attack speed to make them less bothered.

The new Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update also brings some adjustments to heroes like Aurora and Nana to give opponents a chance against them.

Here are all the major changes in the meta you should know about:

Hayabusa (buff)

Compared to other Junglers, Hayabusa seems weak in early-game combat and Jungling. Therefore, the developer enhanced his game performance apart from his ultimate.

Skill 1 (buff): Base Damage increased from 150-250 to 190-260

Fredrinn (buff)

Fredrinn receives some buffs in the latest MLBB patch update (Image via Moonton Games)

The developer has further buffed Fredrinn, increasing his lane-clearing speed in the early game.

Skill 1 (buff): Cooldown reduced to 7.5s-6.5s from 8.5s-7.5s

Cooldown reduced to 7.5s-6.5s from 8.5s-7.5s Skill 2 (buff): Cooldown reduced from 8.5s-7.5s to 7.5s-6.5s

Edith (adjusted)

The developer has fixed the issue where Edith’s passive “Damage to Minions increased to 300%” did not work. In the previous Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update, her passive damage was vastly increased. Thus, this time, the damage bonus to minions has been changed.

Passive (adjusted): Deals 150% extra damage to minions.

Nana (nerf)

MLBB patch update brings some adjustments to Nana's passive (Image via Moonton Games)

Nana’s passive has an almost 100% escape rate from critical situations once activated. Therefore, it becomes almost impossible for opponents to finish her, even after bringing almost 90% of her health down. The developer in this MLBB patch update is reducing Nana’s Movement Speed Bonus when her passive is active.

Passive (nerf): Movement Speed Boost reduced to 30% from 70%.

Movement Speed Boost reduced to 30% from 70%. Skill 2 (adjusted): The issue of the actual control duration of Nana’s second skill being longer than the description is now fixed.

Aurora (nerf)

Aurora’s second skill has a very big range and is very easy to hit. The developer promised to keep the offense of her second skill. However, they decided not to make it too hard for opponents to counter.

Skill 2 (nerf): The freeze effect is removed in the close range.

Melissa (buff)

Melissa and other Marksman got Mana cost reduction (Image via Moonton games)

Melissa is one of the popular Marksman heroes in the game, receiving a buff in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update.

Skill 1 (buff): Melissa’s first skill’s Mana cost has been reduced to 30-55 from 60-85.

Moskov (buff)

Since the Moskov revamp, this is probably the first buff he will be getting from the MLBB patch update of February 2024.

Skill 1 (buff): The Mana cost of the first skill is reduced to 25–50 from 45–70.

Miya (buff)

Miya also got some Mana cost reduction for her first skill (Image via Moonton games)

Miya’s first skill’s Mana cost has also been greatly reduced in this Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update.

Skill 1 (buff): Mana cost (60–110 previously) has been reduced to 50–75.

While the Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update announcement arrived recently, it might take some time to become effective in the title. As the developer stated in the announcement, some of these changes will be tested on the advanced server before they are rolled out gradually.

Since the game recently announced the arrival of Chip, the new hero in MLBB, it is expected that the MLBB patch update changes will become effective in full swing before the new hero launches.

Follow for more MLBB updates

MLBB tier list || MLBB games of the Future 2024 || Diablo leaving RSG