Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update (January 2024): Aurora revamp, hero adjustments, and more

Moonton Games will bring a new Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update in January 2024 after the recent Aurora revamp. The official X page of the title recently updated the community via a post. While you can find information regarding the brief update in the game, its release date coincides with the upcoming Aurora revamp.

This article talks in detail about all the adjustments made in this small Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update.

When will the Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update arrive in MLBB?

The official X page of MLBB revealed details of the update with a tweet on January 27, 2024. This information is also available in the “Events” section of the title.

Since the update has promised to bring the new Aurora revamp, and the developer has already announced its release date to be January 31, 2024, the community expects the patch to launch on the same date.

What major changes were made in the upcoming Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update?

The recently announced MLBB patch update has promised to bring some amazing hero adjustments. Here is a detailed breakdown.

Aurora revamp

Aurora has always been considered the weakest of the mages due to her low survivability and poor crowd-control abilities. The community has been asking the developer to rework her kit for a long time, and their call has finally been answered.

Starting on January 31, 2024, Aurora will have amazing crowd control, enhanced survivability, and more. Her skills have been revamped to help her freeze enemy turrets as well, making turret dives easier for herself and her allies. You can find out more about the latest Aurora revamp at this link.

Hero adjustments: Buffs

Sun

The developer has also re-imagined Sun’s looks, and the adored jungle/EXP learner’s current looks resemble that of the Monkey King to a great extent.

His Endless Variety and Swift Exchange’s Portion of Attack Effects inherited have reduced.

His Instantaneous Move skill now counts as a Basic Attack, and it triggers Attack Effects but cannot crit.

Argus

Argus receives a buff in the upcoming MLBB patch update (Image via Moonton Games)

Argus’ Base Attack has been increased. However, the physical attack of the champion remains unchanged at max levels.

Argus’ Meteoric Sword skill will also affect the creeps after the Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update.

Minsitthar

Minsitthar’s powers have also been increased in the upcoming Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update.

The Base Damage of his Shield Assault skin has been increased.

Edith

Edith is a top fighter in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

Edith will now be tankier and will inflict more damage than before.

Edith’s passive (Overload) will now deal more damage.

Hero adjustments: Nerfs

Wanwan

Wanwan has always been considered among the top Marksmen. However, the recent changes to her skills in the previous patch updates have considerably nerfed her powers. Nonetheless, the developer has nerfed her powers even further in this patch update.

Wanwan’s dashing distance has been slightly reduced this time.

Lunox

Lunox received some nerfs in Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update (Image via Moonton Games)

Lunox’s skills are adjusted a little bit.

Her ultimate skill’s cooldown has been increased.

Her Chaos Assault skill deals less additional percentage damage to the creeps.

The developer has also adjusted to Arlott’s Vengeance skill. It restores HP based on his total physical attack.

With these adjustments, one thing is evident: the Fighter meta arrived with the previous patch updates and is here to stay.

Equipment adjustments

The Radiant Armor can effectively counter the mages with sustained damage. However, as per the official Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update tweet, mages like Lylia and Cyclops can be a perfect counter to this adjustment.

Battlefield adjustments

Moonton Games has also made some amazing battlefield adjustments in the game.

The leash ranges for the Trutle and Lord are now shortened.

Adjustments are made to the leash ranges of the jungle buffs so that a single hero cannot simultaneously attack two creeps.

The MLBB patch update has also made the super minions stronger. However, the HP of the base turrets has also increased.

While the buffs for the fighter heroes are pleasing, the battlefield adjustments and other changes showcase that the developer is constantly trying to make the game hard for players ahead of the game’s introduction in the upcoming Esports World Cup. With these changes, each victory will be hard-fought.

