5 reasons to start playing Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) in 2024

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) is among the top multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) titles in the mobile gaming community. As per Google, it has almost garnered 80 million monthly active users in the last 30 days, revealing a lot about the title’s global popularity. Numerous old players have also returned recently, fostering more competition and fun.

However, as we enter 2024, with many new mobile games arriving, this begs the question: is it a good time to start playing the MLBB? This article explores more.

Reasons to start playing Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) in 2024

MLBB has a variety of champions with different playstyles (Image via Moonton Games)

Most mobile gamers are attracted to titles with variety, replayability, and simplicity, all of which are included in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. It has a roster of over 100 champions and several game modes. While many may argue that the hero builds are fairly complex, Moonton helps players with preset hero builds for every champion.

Furthermore, the game offers an AI training mode for beginners to practice the champions before trying them in Classic or Ranked matches.

1) Smooth graphics

MLBB offers slick gameplay with amazing graphics (Image via YouTube/DroidCheat)

Mobile Legends Bang Bang has amazing graphics that accentuate the gameplay, ensuring it is realistic and engaging. MLBB has always been careful with its updates, releasing them on the Advance Server before implementing changes on the normal server. This gives them plenty of time to check the different graphical aspects of the update before its launch.

This eliminates the issue of overheating and lagging, something that is caused by other games with enhanced graphics. Notably, the title also warns players about a low battery level and any overheating issues.

2) Vast and active community

MPL Malaysia fans enjoy their favorite team's victory (Image via Moonton Games)

Mobile Legends Bang Bang has a vast and growing community. While the mobile gaming scene often witnesses complaints about toxicity in various MOBA communities, MLBB’s community is relatively better.

A growing community means many beginners join the game every day. Therefore, it is easier for them to instantly blend in and grow together. There are different in-game chats, in-match voice chats, emoticons, and other features to help them communicate with each other.

Furthermore, the developer tracks the in-match chat. It unsends any offensive messages and also fines the sender after the match. It also rewards allies for the bad behavior of their teammates, keeping the vibe within the community healthy.

MLBB has a vast community outside the game on different social media platforms. This helps players follow the latest updates on the game.

3) Engaging and prestigious esports scene

Popular Mobile Legends Bang Bang esports teams competing on the international stage (Image via Moonton Games)

MLBB is known for its prestigious esports scene. The developer organizes different regional tournaments worldwide, giving players and teams an opportunity for fame and fortune. Each of them has a vast fanbase that attends live competitions to watch them compete.

The winners of these regional tournaments often enter international competitions as the flag bearers of their regions and countries.

Some prestigious Mobile Legends Bang Bang tournaments are MENA (for the Middle East and North Africa region), MSC (for Southeast Asia), MPL (happens in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, etc.), and M competitions (i.e., M2, M5, which are international competitions).

4) Friendly support and service

Mobile Legends Bang Bang has a team that is always ready to assist players with solutions.

MLBB’s responsive team provides service both through in-game customer service features and the title’s official social media platforms. You can contact them through the report or feedback feature in the game for issues like technical problems, bans, bugs, crashes, or lag. You should receive a response within a few days.

5) Free to play

Moonton keeps bringing special events for players (Image via Moonton Games)

While there are plenty of other reasons to join the MLBB community in 2024, most may choose to play it casually. Such gamers seek a fun game to kill time without the need to invest heavily in it. However, the question arises: is the game free-to-play?

While one may need to invest in obtaining diamonds (in-game currency) in MLBB to get special rewards and event-exclusive hero skins, the game is free to play. Most Classic and Ranked matches in Mobile Legends Bang Bang last 15–20 minutes on average, so it is a fun way to pass the time.

Furthermore, the developer constantly introduces special events and prizes, giving away free hero skins and providing additional features that benefit the playerbase.

There are also collaboration events like the Mobile Legends Bang Bang x Attack On Titan collab, holiday events, and tournament-themed events to keep the title interesting for its players.

Developer Moonton Games has been bringing new heroes and frequently updating the meta to prevent things from getting monotonous. If you plan to start playing MLBB in 2024, follow Sportskeeda for game-related guides and tier lists to progress faster.