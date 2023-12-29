MLBB x Attack on Titan collaboration: Expected release date, skins, and more

Mobile Legends Bang Bang fans are excited about the upcoming MLBB x Attack on Titans collaboration. After leakers and data miners kept talking about this crossover's arrival, players on the Advance Server suddenly saw an Attack on Titans icon on their launch screen. This suggests that collaboration is indeed happening.

Many champions in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang roster already use the movement mechanics of soldiers featured in the popular anime/manga series. This has got fans incredibly excited about the MLBB x Attack on Titan event’s arrival on the Normal Server. This article explores the collaboration's possible release date and other aspects of it.

A possible release date and skins for the MLBB x Attack on Titan collaboration event

The MLBB x Attack on Titan event page has "For test use" written all over it (Image via Moonton Games)

The MLBB x Attack on Titan collaboration event arrived on the Advance Server on December 29, 2023. Its page has “For test use” written on it, so any release date provided here will mostly be speculative.

However, since the event page on this game's Advance Server mentions the collaboration will only last for 31 days, one can expect it to go live on the Normal Server on January 29, 2024.

Reddit speculates the heroes who will get the skins in the event (Image via Reddit/r/MobileLegendsGame)

While which heroes will get event-exclusive skins is still unclear as of now, fans seem to believe it'll be Yin, Martis, and Fanny as the top contenders. The poster for this collaboration features Levi Ackerman, Eren Yeager, and Mikasa Ackerman. This suggests Yin might get the Eren-themed skin and that Martis could get Levi's skin, while Fanny receives the Mikasa-themed one.

Even though Yin is getting the main character's cosmetic, Levi and Mikasa are the most adored heroes in Attack on Titan, especially Levi Ackerman. This begs the question: Which skin will attract players the most? Besides, since Yin has a second form called Lieh, it will be interesting to see if this form becomes Eren’s Titan version in-game while his skin is in use.

What are the other aspects you should know about?

Like the ongoing Mistbenders event, you need to participate in the draws of the collaboration content to get rewards. A single draw will cost you 50 Diamonds. However, this title will provide a daily discount that allows you to get the first draw for 25 Diamonds.

Moreover, the collaborative event will also offer a 10% discount on 10x draws, letting you use them for 450 Diamonds instead of 500. You can get some guaranteed and permanent exclusive items from this collaboration in your first 10 draws.

Using this event's draws will earn you a Wings of Freedom Crest. Exchange them for different items and skins from the MLBB x Attack on Titan event shop. There are Wing of Freedom Tokens that can help you draw prizes from the event.

This event is anticipated to roll out in two phases, and each can earn you 29 tokens. The first phase is expected two arrive on February 10, 2024, while the second might go live on February 24, 2024.

The event shop page on the Advance Server still shows the previous Aspirants event’s assets, making it hard for the community to comprehend the final look of the assets yet. However, the skins are expected to be available for 1200 crests, and the notifications will cost around 150–200 crests each.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest updates of the MLBB x Attack on Titan update.