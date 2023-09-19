Mobile Legends: How to get free diamonds in MLBB (September 2023)

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) is a popular mobile online battle arena (MOBA) title with a vast roster of champions. Diamonds in MLBB help players buy the best-performing champions in the meta and win more games. However, being one of the scarcest assets in the game, the only reliable way to get them is to buy them from the shop. Many players look to own these in-game currencies, but spending real money to acquire them may not be affordable for everyone.

If you want to buy a new skin or own one of the best-performing heroes in the current meta, this article will help you do so. It offers a few ways to get free diamonds in MLBB easily.

Get free diamonds in MLBB in the following ways

Diamonds can help you earn skins. You can buy Starlight Passes for extra rewards, new hero skins, and more. There are some ways to get these in-game currencies for free.

Streaming

Become a streamer to get free diamonds (Image via Moonton Games)

Streaming the MOBA title is a great way to earn diamonds. You will become a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) if your gameplay streams gather enough views. You can then gain many diamonds via virtual gifts sent to you by your fans and followers.

The following list presents a brief idea of the gifts and diamonds you can earn from them.

Flowers – Two diamonds

Jewellery – Six diamonds

Roadster – 250 diamonds

Yacht – 1,000 diamonds.

Sponsorship events

McDonald's sponsorship event helps you get free diamonds (Image via McDonalds)

You can also earn free diamonds in MLBB via sponsorship events. Different esports league sponsors often give away free diamonds, skins, and other in-game rewards to fans. However, this is somewhat limited to a region.

For example, McDonald's is sponsoring the MPL SG Season 6, and to mark the food chain’s first esports league sponsorship, they have launched an event that awards diamonds to fans. However, this offer is available only to those living in Singapore.

Tournaments

Even though tournaments are highly competitive, taking part in one can earn you free diamonds as a prize in MLBB. Moonton Games often hosts competitions that gift up to 5,000 diamonds and $ 1,500 USD to players. So, if you are confident about your skills, taking part in such tournaments is another viable option.

Codes

Moonton Games introduces redeem codes for players every month to help them earn amazing rewards. Some of these also offer players free diamonds. However, since different codes bring different rewards, you might get Magic Dust in some or new skins with others.

While free diamonds in MLBB are the rarest assets and the most crucial currency for players, Battle Points are another in-game currency that can help you buy more heroes. It is worth noting that while farming battle points is a little tiresome, it is also easier.