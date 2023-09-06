MPL Singapore season 6: Sponsors announced, a chance to win free diamonds and more

McDonald’s was named the presenting sponsor of MPL Singapore Season 6 (MPL SG Season 6), and this brand has offered a chance for fans to win free Diamonds in MLBB. Every fan buying a Chicken McCrispy bucket, which is launching next week, will get a stand to win some of that premium currency during this event. This MPL SG Season 6 — which will mark McDonald’s first sponsorship of Singapore's only professional esports league — was revealed on September 6, 2023.

The announcement came after Moonton Games and Zenway Productions mentioned this tournament's sponsors. When asked about the new MPL Singapore Season 6's partners, Daniel Chew, Head of Esports for Moonton Singapore at Moonton Games, said:

“We're delighted to announce MPL SG's strategic partnerships with some of Singapore's best-loved brands in McDonald's, Head & Shoulders, and OSIM. This is a resounding validation of the league's reach and value proposition, and we look forward to teaming up in our shared mission to further elevate our nation's esports ecosystem."

Speaking about the sponsors, Lee Jian Ming, MD of Zenway Productions, said:

“Our valued partners are the cornerstone of Singapore's premier professional league, elevating esports beyond gaming to a thriving ecosystem of teams, players, audiences, and brands. We warmly welcome our new partners, McDonald's and Head and Shoulders, bringing fresh energy with innovative activations. We also thank OSIM for their ongoing presence, blending the pursuit of victory with well-being ideals."

MPL Singapore's Regular Season is scheduled to start on September 9, 2023.

The complete sponsor line-up for MPL Singapore Season 6

Challenges are thrown left and right after the conclusion of MPL Singapore Season 6 (Image via Moonton Games)

The presenting partner of MPL Singapore Season 6 McDonald's Drina Chee, the Senior Director of Marketing and Digital Customer Experience, reacted jubilantly to their partnership with MLBB, saying:

“We're thrilled to announce this new partnership between McDonald's Singapore and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Singapore (MPL SG). This collaboration marks a milestone, elevating the overall experience for fans and reflecting our shared commitment to growing the Singapore esports scene. Together with MPL SG, we're hoping to redefine gaming experiences by creating unforgettable moments for fans of both McDonald’s and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.”

McDonald's in Singapore now offers Mobiel Payment options to customers (Image via McDonald's)

McDonald’s has made two other huge announcements to mark this joyous occasion of becoming the first sponsor of this season's MPL Singapore. The brand has launched a digital event, giving fans a chance to win free Diamonds in MLBB.

Moreover, McDonald's has also announced a trophy for the Playoffs’ MVP this season. While you can learn about how to get those Diamonds in a later part of this article, Drina Chee — while talking about this Most Valuable Player award — said:

“We’re off to a hot start – McDonald’s has commissioned a brand-new trophy for this season’s Playoffs Most Valuable Player. The trophy immortalises what ‘Winning Together’ truly means to us. This is just the beginning, so stay tuned for more!”

Head & Shoulders has also been announced as a first-time sponsor for the MLBB festival taking place in Singapore on September 9, 2023. OSIM, the popular manufacturer of wellness technology and lifestyle products, has also returned to sponsor MPL Season 6 for a fourth time.

OSIM Massage chairs showcased in a Singapore outlet (Image via OSIM)

Deputy CEO of OSIM International, Ms. Lynn Tan, said regarding this development:

“In collaboration with MPL SG, we hope to continuously enhance and elevate the calibre of Singapore's esports landscape. We strive to elevate gamers' experience by improving their overall well-being with comfort and relaxation. The ground breaking uThrone V Gaming Massage Chairs come about as the global esports and gaming industry continues to grow rapidly, developing into a central form of entertainment for many young audiences around the world."

Speaking on the chronic aches and pains younger people feel these days, Lynn said:

"Concurrently, we have noticed that chronic aches and pains have become an issue for younger and younger individuals over the last few years, due to prolonged periods of sitting at their desks for work or entertainment purposes. As OSIM advances with the evolving needs of our customers, we have always remained committed to developing products that seamlessly integrate into their lifestyles to empower them to lead healthier and happier lives.”

What do fans get during the tournament? Free diamonds in MLBB and more

McDonald’s Singapore has unveiled a golden opportunity for all fans of MLBB. The “Turn Gold into Diamonds” digital campaign by this brand offers a chance to win 1,500 free diamonds in MLBB while savoring the golden-fried Chicken McCrispy after it launches next week.

The McDelivery promo codes for the item will keep popping up during the MPL Singapore Season 6 livestreams. So fans should watch every livestream, as they can buy their favorite champions, starlight passes, skins, and more while they watch their favorite pros grind for the all-illusive trophy. You can watch the MPL Singapore Season 6 matches on MLBB Esports YouTube channel.

While McDonald’s is trying to keep the Singaporean audience well-fed and happy during the matches, Head & Shoulders is doing something special to mark their introductory partnership with MPL Singapore Season 6.

Head & SHoulders limited-edition anti-dandruff shampoo for MPL Singapore Season 6 (Image via Moonton Games)

They are bringing two limited-edition Head & Shoulders anti-dandruff shampoo variants to the market, featuring Tigreal, and Eudora. These products will be available now at NTUC, Cold Storage, and Watson outlets, as well as at different shopping platforms. Fans can also win MLBB coins, skins, and exclusive game merchandise with every purchase.

Kiran Gotur, Vice President, Hair Care APAC at Head & Shoulders, said:

“Head & Shoulders is proud to be one of the key sponsors of MPL SG Season 6. Being one of the high-profile esports tournaments organised in Singapore, we recognise the importance of confidence and concentration needed by the gamers. With regular use, Head & Shoulders is designed to 'wipe out' scalp problems like visible dandruff and itch so our modern-day athletes can focus more on winning the game and winning in life.”

As the MPL Singapore Season 6 (September 9, 2023, to October 30, 2023) is nearing its Regular Season kickoff, players and fans are excited to see who will be wearing the champion’s crown and taking the lion’s share of the prize pool.

Diablo, the captain of the defending champions, had thrown a challenge to the teams in the qualifiers before they started. Now, after Alchemy SG and Vanguard Esports’ qualification and their open challenges to the top six teams already qualified for the Regular Season, along with a trophy for the Playoff’s MVP at stake, fans can expect some fierce battles in MPL Singapore Season 6.

Follow us to catch all the live action from the tournament and other game-related guides.