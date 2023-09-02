As Mobile Legends Bang Bang keeps growing, the developers keep updating the meta to keep the game exciting. This can lead to gamers losing track of the MLBB hero tier list. With every new patch update, Moonton Games keeps adjusting the power of their champions, making it hard for players to keep track of the most powerful champions in the meta. So, the MLBB hero list is dedicated to helping you with the list of best-performing champions in September.

The best champions in your team are crucial when you want to climb the rank ladder faster. Therefore, you need to send this tier list to your teammates as well.

However, since you will not get the best team while playing solo, try to find the best heroes to ensure you get star protection points, even on bad days. Getting the best champions can earn you an MVP, even on those bad days.

MLBB hero tier list for September 2023 to grab more wins in Mobile Legends Bang Bang ranked matches

Best Tanks

Best Tanks in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Franco, Atlas, Gatotkaca, and others (Image via Moonton Games)

Tanks are the most lasting champions and are a must-have for your teams. They are the high-HP heroes with the best crowd-control abilities.

They will stand in between teammates and enemy champions, trying to take down the crits so that the teammate can completely focus on the enemy hero and earn “First Blood” for the team.

Tanks are also great at holding turrets until backup arrives. Such stats make them the perfect choice for dominance in the Mid Lane. Check out the MLBB hero tier list for the best-performing tanks in the current meta.

S tier: Fredrinn, Atlas, Uranus, Gatotkaca

Fredrinn, Atlas, Uranus, Gatotkaca A tier: Lolita, Franco, Minotaur, Gloo, Edith, Khufra

Lolita, Franco, Minotaur, Gloo, Edith, Khufra B tier: Belerick, Baxia, Barats, Johnson, Akai, Grock, Tigreal, Hilda

Belerick, Baxia, Barats, Johnson, Akai, Grock, Tigreal, Hilda C tier: Hylos, Ruby

Best Mages

Best Mages in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Odette, Gord, Chang'e, and more (Image via Moonton Games)

Mages are spellcasters with similar characteristics to Tanks. However, they have higher offensive and slightly lower defensive stats compared to Tanks. These champions of the MLBB hero tier list mostly roam around in the middle of the park, clearing up lanes and defending the turrets there.

However, since Mages have slightly better offensive stats, they often attack their enemies and earn some kills easily.

S tier: Pharsa, Yve, Kagura, Odette, Gord

Pharsa, Yve, Kagura, Odette, Gord A tier: Valentina, Alice, Cecillion, Chang’e, Lunox, Harley, Kadita

Valentina, Alice, Cecillion, Chang’e, Lunox, Harley, Kadita B tier: Vexanna, Vale, Faramis, Valir, Nana, Novaria, Esmeralda, Lou-Yi, Diggie

Vexanna, Vale, Faramis, Valir, Nana, Novaria, Esmeralda, Lou-Yi, Diggie C tier: Novaria, Eudora, Cyclops, Kimmy, Zhask

Novaria, Eudora, Cyclops, Kimmy, Zhask D tier: Aurora

Best Fighters

Best Fighters of Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Alpha, Badang, Dyrroth, and more (Image via Moonton Games)

Fighters are some of the best champions in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. These units have a small range, but their heavy offensive capabilities and high HP stats compared to other offensive champions in the MLBB hero tier list compensate for that.

Fighters mostly start as junglers. They keep killing the jungle monsters for the jungle buffs and keep leveling up their skills until mid or early late-game. After that, they start helping their teammates in all three lanes.

With their high offensive stats, they often get the most kills on the team and steal the MVPs even after starting to kill enemies late in the game.

However, it takes an immensely skilled player with map awareness and an understanding of the hero's skills to play this role.

S tier: Dyrroth, Martis, Lapu-Lapu, Alpha

Dyrroth, Martis, Lapu-Lapu, Alpha A tier: Yin, Balmond, Bane, Phoveus, Arlott, Chou, Sun, Roger, Arlott, Guinivere

Yin, Balmond, Bane, Phoveus, Arlott, Chou, Sun, Roger, Arlott, Guinivere B tier: Terizla, Badang, Poquito, X.Borg, Khaleed, Thamuz, Yu-Zhong, Aldous, Silvana, Leomord, Masha

Terizla, Badang, Poquito, X.Borg, Khaleed, Thamuz, Yu-Zhong, Aldous, Silvana, Leomord, Masha C tier: Jawhead, Alucard, Hilda, Freya, Kaja, Ruby

Jawhead, Alucard, Hilda, Freya, Kaja, Ruby D tier: Barats

Best Assassins

Best Assassins of Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Saber, Karina, Hanzo, and others (Image via Moonton Games)

Assassins are among the highest damage dealers of all heroes in the MLBB hero tier list. Once they have farmed enough gold to level up, the enemy team will fear facing these heroes. However, their lack of durability makes it somewhat frustrating to play with them in the early game.

While playing with an assassin, you should try to hide in the bushes and ambush when the enemies are in your range. Check out the best-performing heroes in the current meta.

S tier: Saber, Ling, Guison, Lancelot

Saber, Ling, Guison, Lancelot A tier: Bendetta, Karina, Hanzo, Arlott, Lesley

Bendetta, Karina, Hanzo, Arlott, Lesley B tier: Kadita, Joy, Ling, Helcurt

Kadita, Joy, Ling, Helcurt C tier: Yi Sun-Shin

Yi Sun-Shin D tier: Selena

Best Marksman

Here are Beatrix, Irithel, Wanwan, and the other best Marksmen of Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton Games)

Marksman heroes are similar to Assassin heroes with their high offensive stats and low durability. However, with the right builds, these champions can take out enemy heroes very easily. These Mobile Legends Bang Bang champions will take the Gold or the EXP lanes and farm as soon as possible to assert their dominance.

With proper backup from the support champions, Marksman can carry the team when needed. Check out the best MLBB hero tier list to find the best of these champions.

S tier: Edith, Melissa, Wanwan, Granger

Edith, Melissa, Wanwan, Granger A tier: Beatrix, Miya, Brody, Hanabi, Moskov, Lesley, Karrie

Beatrix, Miya, Brody, Hanabi, Moskov, Lesley, Karrie B tier: Bruno, Irithel, Ixia, Kimmy, Claude, Clint

Bruno, Irithel, Ixia, Kimmy, Claude, Clint C tier: Layla

Layla D tier: Popol and Kupa

Best Support

Florynn, Mathilda, and Diggie are some of the best Supports in the MLBB hero tier list in the current meta (Image via Moonton Games)

Support champions are the most underrated champions in the game. With average offensive and defensive stats, a lot of beginners misinterpret their importance in ranked matches. The main power of these heroes is to help teammates by healing, nerfing enemies, or slowing them down.

These champions are usually the roamers who help back up their teammates wherever needed. Follow the MLBB hero tier list rankings below to find the best support heroes in MLBB.

S tier: Floryn, Mathilda

Floryn, Mathilda A tier: Faramis, Diggie, Estes

Faramis, Diggie, Estes B tier: Angela, Camilla

Angela, Camilla C tier: Rafela

Rafela D tier: Nana

That concludes a ranking of the best-performing champions in the current meta. Follow this MLBB hero tier list for September 2023 to choose the right heroes on your quest to climb up the ranked ladder faster.