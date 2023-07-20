Mobile Legends Bang Bang: 5 Best junglers in MLBB

The junglers are champions of the mysterious realm in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB). Bushes help them with invisibility while roaming in the dark alleys to destroy the jungle camps of the bears, dragons, and other monsters. It is a huge advantage when these MLBB champions start dominating the woods by hiding in the bushes, farming enough for their builds, and killing enemy heroes.

Naturally, the Laners from both teams try to enter the woods early in the game to assert their dominance. This complicates the task even for the best Mobile Legends Bang Bang heroes. That said, with the help of the best junglers in MLBB, anyone can turn the area into a campsite for their teams.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views. These champions are not ranked in any particular order.

Who are the strongest junglers in MLBB? Fredrinn, Ling, and more amazing junglers of Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Jungle invasion is one of the most popular strategies among the pros of Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Players must get the best heroes to pull it off successfully. Therefore, we have listed some of the top junglers in MLBB in the current meta.

1) Fredrinn

Fredrinn is among the best tanks in the game and can take the jungles whenever needed. Being a Tank, he has an unmatched durability level, which, combined with his fight-initiating abilities and ultimate skill, the Appraiser’s Wrath, makes him one of the best junglers in MLBB.

This amazing champion has also helped players in the recent M4 World Championship, which became the “Mobile Esports Tournament Of The Year” in this year’s Mobies Mobile Gaming Awards 2023. Hence, you can comprehend how indomitable these junglers in MLBB can be.

2) Lancelot

This Assassin with high burst damage can establish your team’s dominance in the jungles. Assassins love to ambush enemies hiding in the bushes. Thus, the jungle inevitably becomes the playground for one of the best Assassin junglers in the current meta of Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Players can use Lancelot's mobility and burst damage to eliminate all the crits and enemy heroes, providing backup for crits and allies with a clean passage in all the lanes while they keep farming in the jungles.

3) Fanny

Fanny is perfect for those trying to climb the rank ladder with the jungle invasion strategy. While she is one of the best junglers in MLBB, it can be a little hard for beginners to learn her skills. However, with faster reflexes and a better understanding of the map, Fanny becomes extremely difficult to eliminate.

With the right build, she has an amazing ability to one-shot kill the best of Marksman and mage heroes in team fights. Besides, her Steel Cable skill also helps her escape from enemies quickly. Only coordinated lineups can stop her, which is a rare sight in solo-ranked games.

4) Hayabusa

This hero also boasts a high damage output. However, unlike other assassins who often seek backup in team fights, Hayabusa is a strong 1v1 jungle champion in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, boasting skills that allow him to escape any situation.

With his high offensive stats, he can take down enemy heroes in a blink. To get the most out of these junglers in Mobile Legends Bang Bang matches, you must poke the enemies constantly, clear all the enemy crits and deal damage to enemy heroes in team fights, and steal the turrets.

5) Ling

This Assassin hero has an incredibly complex skill set, with his ultimate skill being one of the best initiation moves among the junglers in MLBB. It reduces the cooldown for dashes and stuns the enemies, making it impossible for the latter to escape his kill shot. Finch's Poise lets him jump over the walls and attack unsuspecting enemies.

Ling is also immensely capable of initiating fights without having Tanks around, making it worthwhile for players to master this hero.

These are some of the best junglers in MLBB. Follow us for more such MOBA-related content.