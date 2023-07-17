Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) sweeps the stage at Mobies Mobile Gaming Awards 2023 as the biggest winners

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) won four awards in some of the most notable categories of the inaugural Mobies Mobile Gaming Awards 2023. The popular MOBA title won the most "Competitive Game Of The Year," beating some heavyweight nominations in the category like PUBG Mobile, Arena of Valor, Free Fire, and more. The grand celebration of the esports community happened over the weekend of July 14, 2023, and gamers all around the world became a part of it.

For the confused ones, Mobile Legends Bang Bang, aka MLBB, launched back in 2016, is among the most successful MOBA titles in the scene. Developed by Moonton, the game features a vast roster of versatile champions. Players form a five-man team, choose their favorite champions, and face the enemy forces in a fantasy world. You need to destroy the main turret of the opponent's team to win the game.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) beats heavyweight contenders to win “Competitive Game Of The Year” and three more awards

Various winners at the Mobies Mobile Gaming Awards (Image via Mobies)

Many fans placed their bets on other popular titles in the category like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and Brawl Stars to win the “Competitive Game Of The Year” award, but Mobile Legends Bang Bang emerged as the winner with a huge mark left in the industry this past year.

M4 world championship wins the best "Mobile Esports Tournament Of The Year" (Image via Mobies)

This immensely popular MOBA title has also become the first champion of the “Mobile Esports Tournament Of The Year” with the M4 World Championship. This is also the first time the tournament has won a global award for its efforts in mobile esports gaming.

The four awards that Mobile Legend Bang Bang has bagged at the Mobies Mobile Gaming Awards 2023 are:

“Mobile Esports Tournament Of The Year” – M4 World Championship

“Competitive Game Of The Year” – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB)

“Mobile Team Of The Year” – ECHO (MLBB)

“Mobile Player Of The Year” – Bennyqt (MLBB)

ECHO (MLBB) wins Mobile Team Of The Year in Mobies Mobile Gaming Awards 2023 (Image via Moonton)

Kelly Chiew, the Head of Public Relations for Moonton Games, was jubilant and thanked fans, the developers’ team, and partners for this massive success on the global stage. She said:

"We are extremely thankful and humbled to have the opportunity to be at the MOBIES and to walk off with not one, but several awards, Our success would not have been made possible without the support of our fans, partners, and more importantly our team that has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make the magic happen. Kudos to the ECHO as well for their hard work over the past year!”

The Mobies Mobile Gaming Awards 2023 were held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, where they honored the best performers in the mobile gaming industry this past year.