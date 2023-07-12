PUBG Mobile 2.7 update: Maps that will have Dragon Ball Super-themed modes

PUBG Mobile is one of the world’s most-adored battle royale titles in the market. The game has recently launched one of its most-awaited collaborations with Dragon Ball Z, the famous anime, and gamers are very excited to know about it. PUBG Mobile has tweeted a video giving gamers an overview of the game. However, some new maps are featured in the game with the Dragon Ball Super-themed modes that players want to know more about.

This article will focus on the PUBG Mobile 2.7 update maps featuring the Dragon Ball Super-themed modes. The game has also announced the arrival of a new 1.6x1.6 map with the new update. Here's everything you need to know about the maps in the upcoming update.

Maps with Dragon Ball Super-themed modes in the PUBG Mobile 2.7 Update

PUBG MOBILE



Get ready for the Dragon Ball Super adventure and many other exciting new updates!

pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023



PUBG MOBILE Version 2.7 drops July 13th! Get ready for the Dragon Ball Super adventure and many other exciting new updates!

Dragon Ball Z's collaboration with Tencent Games' BR title will probably be among the best collaborations in the game’s history. The fans of the popular anime and the BR title are eagerly waiting for the proposed changes in the game, including Dragon Ball-style villages, Kamehameha, new special Dragon Ball-themed game modes, and more.

Among plenty of other Dragon Ball Z-inspired changes, the game will give players a chance to summon Shenron to grant their wish for a strong buff. Here is everything you need to know about maps in the 2.7 Update.

PUBG MOBILE

The new special map and mode

It will be a 1.6x1.6 small map, where players will battle on a special battleground with anime style.

Stay tuned for more details in Ver.2.7 Update!



Attention! A new map is coming soon! The new special map and mode for PUBG MOBILE is about to be revealed! It will be a 1.6x1.6 small map, where players will battle on a special battleground with anime style. Stay tuned for more details in Ver.2.7 Update!

This collaboration will have two all-new special game modes available on different maps.

Dragon Ball Super-themed mode: This mode will be available on three different maps in the game, namely Erangle, Livik, and Sanhok. In this game mode, the 2.7 Update includes all the interesting items from the anime. You can gather seven Dragon Balls and summon the Shenron in the game. You can also pick up the Kamehameha and use it on your enemies. While gathering the Dragon Balls, you will also collect a type of energy called Ki, which will help you levitate like Goku in the famous anime.

This mode will be available on three different maps in the game, namely Erangle, Livik, and Sanhok. In this game mode, the 2.7 Update includes all the interesting items from the anime. You can gather seven Dragon Balls and summon the Shenron in the game. You can also pick up the Kamehameha and use it on your enemies. While gathering the Dragon Balls, you will also collect a type of energy called Ki, which will help you levitate like Goku in the famous anime. Battle Royale: Dragon Ball Super: The new PUBG Mobile 2.7 Update also brings a new mode called Battle Royale: Dragon Ball Super to the Unranked games, where players can play as their favorite Dragon Ball characters in a new anime-themed map. You can choose to play as any of the five iconic Dragon Ball characters, which are Son Goku, Vegeta, Ultimate Gohan, Piccolo, and Frieza. Master the skills of your favorite Dragon Ball characters and suppress your enemies to become the ultimate winner.

That concludes everything you need to know about the new maps and game modes in the PUBG Mobile 2.7 update. Find out more about the other amazing aspects of this update here.

