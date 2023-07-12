PUBG Mobile 2.7 Update: how to summon Shenron in Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode 

PUBG Mobile, one of the world's most adored battle royale titles, is launching its most anticipated collaboration with Dragon Ball Z on Thursday, July 13, 2023, for their players worldwide. The PUBG Mobile 2.7 update is already live in some countries, like Vietnam (July 1, 2023), Korea, Japan, and Taiwan (July 12, 2023). However, the worldwide fanbase of the game is eagerly waiting for its worldwide release tomorrow.

While gamers wait for the update, as they have already seen the trailer, many are excited to know about Shenron’s inclusion in this collaboration. Well, players can summon Shenron, the dragon from Dragon Ball Z, in this new update for the title, and this article will tell you how.

How to summon Shenron in PUBG Mobile 2.7 Update?

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



Get ready for the Dragon Ball Super adventure and many other exciting new updates!

pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper #DragonBallSuper PUBG MOBILE Version 2.7 drops July 13th!Get ready for the Dragon Ball Super adventure and many other exciting new updates! PUBG MOBILE Version 2.7 drops July 13th! Get ready for the Dragon Ball Super adventure and many other exciting new updates! pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023 #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper #DragonBallSuper https://t.co/9AXK3qBie4

As per the patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 2.7 update, which will be live in the game from July 13, 2023, to September, players will experience a lot of Dragon Ball Z-inspired elements in the game. The famous Anime inspire some new character attributes and interesting character skills. The game will include the Dragon Village, with anime-inspired houses and more. However, the most exciting aspect of the gameplay remains summoning Shenron.

You can levitate by gathering enough Ki to help you spot enemies faster. There is a flying car that can fit up to three members of the squad. However, try summoning the Shenron in the PUBG Mobile 2.7 Update to take the gameplay to the next level. Here is a complete guide on summoning Shenrons in the new Super-themed game mode.

Step 1: After entering the game, collect all seven Dragon Balls.

After entering the game, collect all seven Dragon Balls. Step 2: Then you need to go to the Shenron Summoning Alter, where you need to place these Dragon Balls to summon the huge Dragon. After summoning Shenron in the version 2.7 Update of the BR title, you can wish for any special, strong buffs.

However, you should note that while trying to collect all the Dragon Balls, your and your squad member’s locations will be exposed to all the other players in the game. Also, players can see all the unclaimed Dragon Balls on the map. Therefore, the game will become incredibly intense while trying to summon Shenron.

Find out more about the game’s upcoming Royal Pass here.

Poll : 0 votes