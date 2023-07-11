PUBG Mobile 2.7 update features, rewards, release date, and more

PUBG Mobile is preparing to release its highly anticipated 2.7 update, which will include a slew of new features, incentives, and enhancements. You can expect an improved gameplay experience and a variety of new content when it fully rolls out on July 13. Anticipation is high as a new themed mode is on the way, and you can collect Dragon Balls thanks to the collaboration with Dragon Ball Super.

This article will cover the essential highlights of the PUBG Mobile 2.7 update.

Dragon Ball-themed mode, ACE32, and more are some highlights of new 2.7 update of PUBG Mobile

Dragon Ball Super-themed mode

The cooperation with Dragon Ball Super, a prominent anime series, is one of the update's main draws. You will need to collect all seven Dragon Balls to summon Shenron and get strong benefits in the new Dragon Ball Super-Themed Mode. Participate in themed matches to activate the Dragon Ball Trial and gain special items and awards.

New character attributes and skills

The update adds a new character attribute called Ki, which becomes available at the start of every match. You can use Ki to travel faster and perform legendary Dragon Ball skills such as the Kamehameha and Buku-jutsu (Levitation Technique) in PUBG Mobile.

New firearms and release date

The ACE32, a new assault weapon that uses 7.62mm bullets, has arrived on the battlefield. This versatile firearm, available on all maps, has a high rate of fire and its stability makes it perfect for various combat situations in PUBG Mobile. Add a muzzle, foregrip, magazine, stock, sight, and canted sight attachments as per your needs.

As mentioned above, the update will be fully roll out on July 13. However, the initial rollout will begin on July 11. To know further, read the date and timings for the 2.7 update.

Creation Mode Updates

The Creation Mode has been upgraded to improve your creative skills. Better resource management, as well as new gameplay devices such as the Time Bomb, Environment Control Device, Watercraft Spawn Device, and others, are available. These enhancements increase the versatility and add alternatives for building distinctive and engaging experiences.

Carry onto vehicle and outfit switching

You can now lift knocked-down teammates aboard vehicles, providing support and strategic advantages thanks to updated gameplay dynamics. Additionally, you can alter costumes with their backpacks, making outfit personalization easier during tough bouts.

New maps and environments

World of Wonder Summer Brawl: Step into the World of Wonder and enjoy the Summer Brawl, a spectacular gaming mode with a summer theme. Participate in various activities designed to provide a fun and refreshing gaming experience.

Anime-style map for Dragon Ball Super: Immerse yourself in the all-new anime-style map dedicated to the Dragon Ball Super version of battle royale. Battle as Dragon Ball characters at renowned Dragon Ball locations such as Kame House, Karin Tower, and Tenkaichi Budokai in PUBG Mobile.

Rewards and incentives

Update reward: Players that update the game between July 11 and July 20 (UTC+0) will be rewarded with 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and a 3D DJ Vibe Helmet. To get these limited-time items, update your game during the stated time frame.

In-match rewards and unlockables: Play the Dragon Ball Super-Themed Mode and Battle Royale: Dragon Ball Super to earn special equipment, character traits, and in-game awards. Enhance your gameplay experience by collecting one-of-a-kind Dragon Ball-inspired collectibles in PUBG Mobile.

Note: Indian gamers are advised not to download or play PUBG Mobile due to government restrictions.

