PUBG Mobile 2.7 update: Release date and time for all regions

After weeks of rigorous tests of innovative features during the beta phase, the developers are ready to drop PUBG Mobile 2.7 update. The upcoming version will feature the much-awaited Dragon Ball Super collaboration content, including a dedicated new themed mode. Additionally, the summer theme from the beta might be on the cards in the new version.

Since the beta release, the patch countdown has begun, and soon, you will get to test the features. The developers have recently unveiled the official schedule for the patch, further building the hype prior to the launch.

PUBG Mobile 2.7 update release date and time

As per the official confirmation, PUBG Mobile 2.7 update will begin rolling out for selected regions shortly. On the other side of the patch, you can relish the Dragon Ball Super collaboration.

2.7 update will be soon become available (Image via official Discord server)

The exact date and time for the PUBG Mobile 2.7 update’s release on Android and iOS platforms are as follows:

Korea and Japan

Google Play Store

100% rollout – July 12, 2023, at 02:00

App Store

100% rollout – July 12, 2023, at 02:00

Samsung Galaxy Store

100% rollout – July 12, 2023, at 02:30

Vietnam

Google Play Store

30% rollout – July 11, 2023, at 07:00

70% rollout – July 11, 2023, at 09:00

100% rollout – July 11, 2023, at 11:00

App Store

100% rollout – July 11, 2023, at 11:00

Update time for Google Play Store (Image via official Discord server)

Taiwan

Google Play Store

100% rollout – July 12, 2023, at 09:00

App Store

100% rollout – July 12, 2023, at 03:00

Globally

Google Play Store

30% rollout –July 12, 2023, at 06:00

50% rollout – July 12, 2023, at 10:00

70% rollout – July 13, 2023, at 02:00

100% rollout – July 13, 2023, at 04:00

App Store

100% rollout – July 13, 2023, at 01:30

Samsung Galaxy Store

100% rollout – July 12, 2023, at 06:00

The APK file will be available at a later date (Image via official Discord server)

Amazon Appstore

100% rollout – July 13, 2023, at 01:45

Huawei AppGallery

100% rollout – July 13, 2023, at 01:45

Official Website & Third-Party Stores

100% rollout – July 13, 2023, at 01:45

Once the update is out, you can download the PUBG Mobile 2.7 version from the respective platform. Additionally, as always, matchmaking on different servers will not be supported, and you will receive rewards for updating the game during the prescribed period.

Note: PUBG Mobile is blocked in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, the Indian audience is advised not to play the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in Krafton’s different IP, BGMI, specifically for the Indian market.

