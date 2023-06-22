PUBG Mobile 2.7 beta APK download link and installation guide

With the launch of PUBG Mobile 2.7 beta, players finally have the opportunity to see what the developers have been working on for the next patch. During the multiple rounds of testing, you will get to experience the new summer theme alongside a bunch of classic improvements that will surely enhance the overall experience.

You can try out the latest beta version on Android devices by installing the game using the official APK file. Unfortunately, if you use an iOS device, you'll have to wait longer to experience the changes.

A step-by-step guide to downloading and installing PUBG Mobile 2.7 beta

Here is a detailed process that you can follow to download and install the new PUBG Mobile 2.7 beta on your Android device without any errors:

Step 1: Use the links below to download the appropriate APK file version.

Android (x32) APK download link - https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html Android (x64) APK download link - https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android_1.html

You must ensure sufficient storage is available on your device, even for the additional resource pack, before proceeding with the download.

Click the Download Android version button to begin the download (Image via Krafton)

Step 2: Once the APK download is complete, enable the Install from Unknown Source option and then install the file.

Step 3: Open the PUBG Mobile 2.7 beta. You will be prompted to download a resource pack. The two options available are a Low-Spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack. Naturally, the latter requires additional storage space.

Step 4: Once the resource pack has been downloaded, you can sign in as a guest and enjoy experiencing the new features.

The beta test will be conducted in multiple rounds and will be available for a few days. If you want to continue playing subsequent iterations of the beta, you will be required to download additional files.

In case of an unsuccessful installation due to the parsing error, you should download the file from the official website once again and follow the same installation process.

PUBG Mobile 2.7 beta features

Krafton is testing many features in the latest iteration of the game's beta. Some of the key features in the 2.7 version are as follows:

Summer theme (Summer Island-themed area and New Duck Boats)

World of Wonder Updates

Creation Mode

New Standalone mode

New ACE32 firearm (available on all maps)

New Carry Onto Vehicle feature (knocked-down teammates can now be carried onto vehicles)

You can read more about the 2.7 beta features here.

Note: Since PUBG Mobile is blocked in India, players from the country are not advised to download or play the game or its beta version. Instead, they may play the region-specific BGMI that was recently unbanned in the country.

