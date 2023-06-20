PUBG Mobile 2.7 beta features: New theme, World of Wonder, and more

There is some exciting news for PUBG Mobile players as the beta version of the much-awaited 2.7 updates has arrived, bringing several exciting new features and enhancements to the game. With a new summer theme, compelling additions to the World of Wonder, upgrades to the Creation Mode, and so on, players can expect a fully immersive and engaging experience with this latest release.

As players prepare to discover the new summer-themed delights, remember that the information provided may change as the development progresses in the game. Watch the official PUBG Mobile outlets, such as the website, community forums, and social media platforms for the most recent news on this exciting release.

What changes have been implemented in the PUBG Mobile 2.7 beta variant?

Summer Island

One of the prominent additions in the 2.7 beta version is the introduction of a lively Summer Island-themed area. This beautiful location will be spread across numerous maps in the game, providing players with a lovely summer ambiance.

Players will be able to discover Summer Crates stocked with exciting rewards as they explore Summer Island, greatly enriching their experience in the PUBG Mobile beta version.

Duck boats

Duck Boats, a new element to water-based exploration, are also included in the beta version of this game. These unique vessels can be found near Summer Island, allowing players to attach their boats and build a queue of boats with other players.

This one-of-a-kind feature allows players to embark on a sightseeing journey, taking amazing images and admiring the scenic wonder of the waterways in the beta update of the PUBG Mobile.

Changes in World of Wonder

Aside from the summer-themed material, the 2.7 beta release introduces important changes to the World of Wonder. Players can now use grouped object editing, custom prefabs, and other improvements that improve the overall user experience in the game. These enhancements give players more creative freedom, allowing them to create even more compelling and immersive worlds within the game.

Players can now experience a new Summer-themed Arena map in World of Wonder, where they can choose from various classes of soldiers to engage in thrilling fights. Watch out for a water gun easter egg that adds a fun and playful element to this mode. In addition, the editor in World of Wonder has been enhanced by adding new items, such as water race courses and swimming pools, in the beta version of PUBG Mobile.

Changes in Creation Mode

In Creation Mode, templates automatically scale the screenshot taken by players to fit the size of the target object in PUBG Mobile. Players can now replicate the same effect in screenshots by photographing various vehicles and companions in the game.

While showcasing stunning car skins in the creation mode, the visual consistency of players' creations will be maintained, resulting in more immersive and visually appealing screenshots in the PUBG Mobile beta version.

New Standalone mode

The introduction of the all-new Standalone Mode is the main feature of the 2.7 release. This mode arrives with a brand new 1.6x1.6 km map with stunning surroundings in the game.

In this mode, players can choose characters with unique abilities that can be used strategically to ensure victory in battles. The map also includes new interactive areas such as Teleport Points, Lava, and Random Supply Zones, as well as new commodities such as Battle Suits and Capsules in the beta version of PUBG Mobile.

New additions to classic matches

The ACE32 is a new firearm that joins the arsenal of weapons available across all maps in the beta variant. Players can now use this formidable weapon to gain an advantage in the battle royale game. Another noteworthy addition is the Carry Onto Vehicle feature, which enables players to carry knocked-down teammates or enemies onto vehicles in battles.

This feature adds a new layer of strategy and teamwork in the beta version of PUBG Mobile, allowing for efficient transportation and potential rescues in intense situations.

