BGMI tricks: Top 5 ways to improve your F/D ratio

BGMI is one of the best gaming titles available for players in the online shooting genre. The title offers an immersive in-game data system where stats like F/D ratio, average damage, win ratio, and more are available. The F/D ratio is the number of finishes gained by a player per match. Gamers constantly look to maintain a high F/D ratio to get the pro player tag and get into better teams and clans.

That said, with an ever-increasing number of players getting better at Battlegrounds Mobile India, it can become a challenging task. This article discusses the five tricks to implement in your gameplay to improve your F/D ratio in BGMI.

Five ultimate ways to improve your BGMI F/D ratio

1) Make better use of utilities

Krafton has added plenty of useful utilities to BGMI. These include frag grenades, smoke grenades, healing items, etc. Perfectly using them can help you attain your desired F/D ratio in the game.

You can use frag grenades to dish out shrapnel damage to enemy players. Smoke grenades can be used in certain situations to create a visual cover of sorts. Healing items and boosters help improve the health and energy bars, respectively.

2) Practice more on training grounds

Training ground is a significant place to learn new skills and work on your aim and accuracy. Before entering a classic match, you can head to the training area to practice shooting and reflexes. It will help you to get more kills in the classic maps and eventually increase your F/D ratio.

With the newer updates, developers have added various cool training drills to help players work on their mid-range and long-range sprays. Moreover, moving targets help you improve your spray tracing.

3) Customise your HUD Controls

Customizing your HUD control layout is the third trick to boost your F/D ratio in BGMI. Krafton allows the players to change the positions of almost all buttons available on the screen, including the map, shoot, jump, and more.

You can shift to a better layout with better control and reaction timing, like a three-finger claw or a four-finger claw from the default two-thumb setup. Upon customizing your HUD Controls, you are advised to practice them on the training grounds and TDM matches.

4) Switch to better Sensitivity Settings

Sensitivity Settings is one of the most crucial in-game adjustment options to enhance gameplay. With the help of these settings, you can improve recoil control and accuracy for different weapons and scopes available in the title.

Here are the best set of sensitivity settings to improve the F/D ratio in BGMI:

Camera Sensitivity

3rd Person (TPP) No scope: 136-144

1st Person (FPP) No scope: 101-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 66-75

2x Scope: 46-55

3x Scope: 28-37

4x Scope: 21-30

6x Scope: 17-26

8x Scope: 7-16

ADS Sensitivity

3rd Person No scope: 161-170

1st Person No scope: 121-130

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 82-93

2x Scope: 56-65

3x Scope: 42-53

4x Scope: 24-33

6x Scope: 16-25

8x Scope: 6-15

Camera Sensitivity (Free Look)

3rd Person Camera (Character, Vehicle): 201-210

Camera: 166-175

1st Person Camera (Character): 196-205

Gyroscope Sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope: 311-320

1st Person No Scope: 311-320

Red Dot, Holographic: 236-245

2x Scope: 216-225

3x Scope: 127-136

4x Scope: 93-102

6x Scope: 46-55

8x Scope: 30-39

ADS Gyroscope Sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope: 311-320

1st Person No Scope: 311-320

Red Dot, Holographic: 236-245

2x Scope: 216-225

3x Scope: 127-136

4x Scope: 93-102

6x Scope: 46-55

8x Scope: 30-39

5) Use better strategies and tactics to get more kills

In BGMI, you may employ many strategies to increase your kill total. These include having a good game sense of when to push or hold, when and how to rotate into the Playzone, etc.

You can watch the gameplay of professional players and try to comprehend why and how they use certain tactics that help them easily win fights. Frequently practicing them will polish your skills and help you maintain a higher F/D ratio.

