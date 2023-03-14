5 best features of PUBG Mobile 2.5 update

The PUBG Mobile 2.5 version is almost here, and developers have already revealed the patch notes for the forthcoming update. Players will get to see the fifth anniversary-themed gameplay content alongside other additions and optimizations.

As part of the 2.5 update, PUBG Mobile will welcome the event-based game Nusa Tycoon, a new gameplay system called World of Wonder, fifth-anniversary mode Imagiversary, and more. Therefore, players must install the upcoming version, expected to be released on March 16, to experience the new features.

Today's article will list the top five features that readers will find in the PUBG Mobile 2.5 version.

Note: The following list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Top five features coming in PUBG Mobile 2.5 version

Here are the five best features of the PUBG Mobile 2.5 update:

1) New themed gameplay - Imagiversary

A brand-new gameplay - Imagiversary (Image via Tencent)

The 2.5 update marks the fifth anniversary of the popular BR shooter. Thus, Tencent will release a new themed gameplay mode, Imagiversary, on March 18 to celebrate PUBGM's 5th anniversary. The time-limited gameplay will remain part of the game till April 19. During its stay, players will experience new areas -- Imagination Plaza and District -- in Erangel and Livik.

Imagination Plaza will be a larger area containing plenty of crates. One must occupy all four locations within Imagination Plaza with small crates to create a larger creation at the center and attain many advanced supplies. On the other hand, the Imagination District is smaller but offers similar advanced supplies in a lesser proportion.

Besides Imagination District and Plaza, one will also find themed items like Block Cover, Portal Trampoline, Dual-Purpose Cannon, and Supply Converter feature (for backpacks) in Imagiversary gameplay based on Livik and Erangel.

2) New gameplay system - World of Wonder

World of Wonder - A new Gameplay System in PUBG Mobile 2.5 (Image via Tencent)

World of Wonder will be the new alternative among the game modes/gameplay systems in PUBG Mobile 2.5 version, which will arrive with the patch update. It will feature PUBGM's first-ever user-created custom game modes alongside map templates that will increase in numbers with more future updates.

Currently, Erangel, Coral Reef, Jade Realm, and Bird's Perch are the map templates that will be available in the game. One can unleash their imagination on these maps by using the officially provided objects, decorations, and buildings to create their own scenery.

3) Tanks coming to Payload

Payload mode, based in Erangel, will witness the release of heavily-armored and powerful tanks that one will get to summon using the "Tank Flare Gun." Besides the tanks, Payload will also get some updates regarding Supply Shop, where players will get to recall their eliminated teammates by using Shop Tokens.

In addition, the game's Super Air Drop and Super Weapon Crate will have the chance to provide an M202 quad-barrel rocket launcher.

4) New tactical attachment and slots

New tactical attachment for DP28 and M249 (Image via Tencent)

Developers are introducing new tactical attachments and slots for DP28 and M249 in the form of Gun Shield. It will allow players to protect against enemy fire by automatically unfolding when in a prone position. Additionally, DP28 and M249 are optimized after the PUBG Mobile 2.5 update.

DP28 has improved hip fire accuracy, damage to limbs, and running speed (when equipped). At the same time, M249 will get slightly enhanced base damage and recoil recovery, with a lowered vertical and horizontal recoil. Besides, developers have also decreased M249's muzzle movement while firing.

5) New gameplay - Nusa Tycoon

Nusa Tycoon - A new event-based gameplay (Image via Tencent)

A brand new event-based gameplay feature, Nusa Tycoon comes with city-building elements that players will witness in PUBG Mobile 2.5 version. One can own an island with three main buildings - Regal Resort, Mysterious Cavern, and Cargo Terminal - that must be upgraded.

After upgrades, the island's Prosperity will increase, and players will be able to unlock more appearances during the event.

