PUBG Guide: How to play Payload mode in PUBG

Payload Mode in PUBG Mobile

For players looking for a different take on the Classic PUBG Mobile experience, the creators of the game came up with an add-on arcade feature called Payload Mode. The Payload mode comes under the Evo Ground section, which can be selected under the Playlab option. Payload is an intense hardcore mode where you can access helicopters and exclusive weapons.

In the mode, 100 players form a lobby and the last team standing wins the Chicken Dinner. On the successful completion of a game, various awards and stars are awarded to the players.

The Payload mode comes with new Heavy Weapons, a Recall System, Helicopters, Repair Kits and Super Weapon Crates. To embody a real-life war zone, the developers have also added airstrikes to the mode.

Payload mode in PUBG Mobile: Tips to ace the mode

Payload Mode comes with a lot of features that enhance the users' experience. This arcade mode is different from TDM, War, Sniper Training and Mini-Map. Here are some of the features of Payload Mode which differentiate it from other Arcade modes.

#1 Helicopter

Helicopter in PUBG Mobile

Players can use helicopters to fly around and attack their enemies while opponents on the ground will be able to shoot them down using rocket and grenade launchers. You can also jump from the helicopter at any time and use a parachute to land on the ground.

#2 BRDM Vehicle

BRDM Vehicle in PUBG Mobile

The BRDM is a bulletproof vehicle that can be used to travel both on land and water. With the security of bulletproof tyres, the vehicle takes extra bullets to get damaged, as compared to other vehicles.

#3 Super Weapon Crate

Super Weapon Crate in PUBG Mobile

The feature is quite similar to airdrops, which happen in the Classic mode. The super weapon crate is marked with a red crate symbol on the map that offers weapons to the players. This contains crate weapons and gets activated every 3 minutes in the game.

#4 Revive Killed Teammates

Features of Spawn Point

Payload mode gives each player a second chance to survive. Every player in the payload mode will have an ID card that can be used to revive him. If any team member dies, the remaining players of the squad can pick his ID card/dog tag from the player's crate (within 120 seconds) and reach the communication tower where they can be revived. There are multiple blue pillars marked on the map, which indicates the communication tower.

#5 Vehicle Repair Kit and Air Strike Beacon

Air Strike Beacon in Payload

Another essential addition to the Payload mode is the Vehicle Repair Kit. This kit is specifically designed to repair vehicles that have been damaged in the game. Air Strike Beacon, meanwhile, is a weapon used by the player to create their own mini red zone. Once the Air Strike Beacon is used, the area will be bombed within 10 to 12 seconds.

