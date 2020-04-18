PUBG Payload Mode: Where to find a helicopter on the Erangel map?

​ Where to find a helicopter on the Erangel payload map?



After the 0.14.0 update of PUBG Mobile, the developers added a feature called 'Payload', where you can play a hardcore Erangel game, with helicopters located at a few fixed locations.

The choppers have made the payload mode more interesting. You can fly them to spot your enemies. The helicopters in Payload are bulletproof, and can only be burst if you fire rocket launchers at them.

There are some locations on the map where the helicopters are available. A few of them are the hot-drop locations where you have to face a lot of enemies. Some areas, however, are usually far from the standard flight path, and are considered safe for a quick fly-by in a helicopter.

Best Places to find a helicopter on the Payload Erangel Map:

When players jump off helicopter mid-air from higher altitudes, a parachute will be deployed for a safe landing, and the copter would descend automatically.

Helicopters spawn at different locations in the Payload Mode. In Mylta Power, there are two hotspots for helicopters (one in the factory and one at the main helipad almost at the heart of the POI). Sonsovka Military Base has nearly three hotspot spawn locations.

Here's an exhaustive list of places where there are higher chances of finding a helicopter in Payload mode:

#1 Miltary Base

.

A helicopter in Military Base.

A hot-drop location on the map, Military Base is famous for all military weapons and vehicles. A helicopter can easily be spotted in Military Base, somewhere near the 3-C Buildings, with a higher probability of finding them near the laboratory buildings.

The Military Base is there in almost every flight path. Pack your bags and jump in Military Base. A helicopter would always be waiting for you there.

#2 Novo

.

Novo is also a good location for helicopters.

Novorepnoye, a sea-port situated on the right side of the Military, is another hot-drop location.

Like the Military Base, there is a good probability of finding helicopters at Novorepnoye, especially near the buildings on the bridge side. Expect enemies here, as this place is the home of pro-players.

#3 Mylta Power

..

Mylta Power in Payload mode

Mylta Power is famous for its giant power plant, and the buildings surrounding it. A helicopter is always there near the power plant.

This place is another hot-drop for players who are there in search of a flare gun. A lot of enemies land at the rooftop of the building near the power plant. Grab a weapon as soon as possible, and roam around in a helicopter.

#4 Prison

.

Prison in Payload mode.

Prison is another famous spot for helicopters in Payload. It is a place with warehouses and buildings, which are not hot-drop locations, but contain the right amount of loot.

There will be a helicopter between the buildings and warehouses. Fly the aircraft, spot enemies in Mansion and Shelter, and have the edge over others. Don't forget to collect the loot and level 3 gears on the topmost floor of the main buildings.

#5 Pochinki

.

A helicopter in Pochinki.

Pockinki is the place where the developers first deployed a helicopter for demonstration purpose.

The choppers became popular, and were soon launched in the payload update. Pochinki being situated at the centre of the map, is renowned for helicopters. Move towards the open field of the Pochinki, and you will find a helicopter deployed there.

