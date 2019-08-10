PUBG News: Release Date of PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update Revealed; Guide on New Zombie Mode

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update is going to be released on August 14 2019. This PUBG update will introduce a brand new Zombie Mode and features like the Selection UI plus bug fixes.

The developers have never failed to amaze the players and with this PUBG update, which is scheduled to come out on 14th August, the game will have amazing features including the Android Resources Extension Pack, Infection Mode (New Zombie Mode), Character system, and other improvements.

The devs had an open beta testing for PUBG Mobile 0.14.0. To read about the PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 patch notes, please click here:

PUBG Mobile v0.14.0 Patch Notes Are Out

Also, it is clear that Erangel 2.0 won't be a part of this update. the devs have mentioned on their official discord channel that the new Erangel map 2.0 will be added towards the end of the year.

Talking about the new PUBG update, the dev used the official Discord channel to convey:

In update 0.14.0, coming August 14, we're sailing the seven seas on a search for treasure. Battle hordes of Zombies, explore a labyrinth, and let the golden compass guide your actions.

The major talking point of the new PUBG update is the change in the UI and the new Zombie Mode.

While testing the beta version, one can see that the UI of the home screen of the game has been changes. Also, when one goes to the map section, their have been significant changes as compared to the existing UI.

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 UI

What is the new Zombie Mode?

Zombie mode is a new mode which is going to be introduced in PUBG Mobile on August 14. Currently, PUBG Mobile has two Zombie Mode, namely, Darkest Night and Survive Till Dawn 2. But this mode is going to be a game changer this mode will be the Infection Mode.

In this new mode:

Players are divided into defenders and zombies randomly at the beginning of the match. Defenders that are attacked by Zombies will turn into Zombies. When the countdown is over, Zombies win if all defenders have been killed, and defenders win if just 1 survived.

This sounds exciting and come 14th August, players will throng and experience this infection mode.

