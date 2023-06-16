5 best PUBG Mobile collaborations of all time

PUBG Mobile, the battle royale title by Tencent Games, turned five on March 19, 2023. The game has gathered a massive fanbase in the last five years through its engaging tournaments, esports communities built around the battle royale title, and, most importantly, its collaborations with popular other games, movies, celebrities, and more. Tencent Games hinted towards a super collaboration this year as well.

Fans recently came across a tweet from the official Twitter handle of the game on August 30, 2023, announcing a PUBG Mobile x Dragon Ball collaboration in 2023. However, they haven't mentioned a date for its release. As the esports community waits to hear about the updates on the super collab, let's look back at some of the most unique collaborations in the game's history so far.

Note: This article reflects the author's point of view.

Jujutsu Kaisen and 4 other coolest PUBG Mobile collaborations of all time

1) BlackPink

PUBG Mobile collaborated with the KPOP girl group for the first time in August 2021. They filled the Erangle map of the battle royale title with many BlackPink-themed drops, and the game also introduced stores for the four girls of the Korean pop music group and added a lot of unique cosmetics.

This has been one of the best collaborations in the game to date, with plenty of unique emotes for the players. In this collaboration, the players even had the chance to face the members of BlackPink in the game.

2) Tesla

PUBG Mobile announced its collaboration with the famous self-driving car brand Tesla in the summer of 2021. On July 9 of said year, the game officially added PUBG Mobile x Tesla-themed content to the 1.5 patch update.

The tagline of one of the game's most celebrated collaborations was:

“Evolve into the future.”

The game added a Tesla factory to Erangle, allowing players to assemble their own Tesla Model Y, one of Tesla's self-driving cars.

3) Spider-Man: No Way Home

"Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man" also appeared in the game when Marvel's much-adored superhero became the talk of the town at the beginning of 2022. With the release of the last film of Marvel's self-titled Spider-Man trilogy on December 17, 2021, the game pulled him into its multiverse at the beginning of 2022.

In a newly introduced mode for the collaboration, Spider-Man became a non-player character on the Erangle map. In the collaboration, players got the Spider-Man tracksuit and web shooters to slow down their foes.

4) Resident Evil 2

This was one of the game's very first, most extraordinary collaborations. On February 19, 2019, just a month before its birthday, PUBG Mobile added the collaboration event to the 0.11.0 update of the game. In this collaboration, the game introduced a new mode called "Survive Till Dawn."

This was PUBG Mobile's first video game crossover, where they added zombies and a day/night game mode. Many character skins, like Leon Kennedy and Ada Wong, were added to the BR title.

5) Jujutsu Kaisen

The final pick for the list is the game's collaboration with one of the world's most popular anime/manga series. The game introduced many anime characters from the series, along with other features like weapon skins and a lot more.

This collaboration occurred on February 15, 2022, when the players were introduced to a special wild card on the Erangle map. There was a beautiful cartoon monster called Cathy who was always ready to fight with anybody willing to fight.

So that concludes the list of some of PUBG Mobile's best collaboratives. Besides these, the game has collaborated with other brands and franchises, like Liverpool Football Club, Mountain Dew, Bugatti, and more.

