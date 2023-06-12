Top 5 coolest-looking BGMI gun skins of all time

There are several cosmetics in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) that allow you to customise your experience in the game. While a lot of them come free of charge, the ones that catch your attention can cost a pretty penny. The sheer possibilities in the field of customization are a huge contributing factor in the mass popularity of BGMI.

Among the various in-game purchases that you can make to make your account feel more appealing, weapon skins have always taken the top spot. Listed below are five of the coolest-looking weapon skins in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 5 coolest-looking weapon skins featured in BGMI to date

1) The Glacier M416

The M416 is undoubtedly one of the best guns that you can find in BGMI, and it also boasts some of the best skins that have been introduced as an in-game purchase. Players particularly love the Glacier M416, owing to its unique on-hit effect that creates a glowing visual when the bullets hit any enemy on the battlefield.

The Glacier M416 was released in December 2018, and it has maintained a very high demand ever since. It gives your gun a glossy finish with an ice-like texture, making it look like something Princess Elsa would use if Frozen was a tactical-shooter game.

The most appealing aspect of this gun skin has to be the loot crate that it creates after finishing an enemy on the battlefield. It makes a snowman instead of a boring brown box, and it really looks very cool, both literally and figuratively.

Furthermore, the game also has attachment skins for the Glacier M416; if you unlock all of them, you can brandish a fully iced-out M416 to impress your friends.

2) The Fool M416

This was the first mythical gun skin that was introduced to PUBG Mobile, and was released back in April 2019. Just like the Glacier M416, it has amassed a huge amount of popularity over the years. This was also the very first skin in the whole game to have an animated element. Even with numerous re-releases in the years that followed, the demand for this beautiful gun skin has always been sky-high.

Crafted in the theme of a clown, the body of the Fool M416 has a purple matte texture to it, with accents of red and green on the extremities. If you upgrade the Fool M416 to its final level, you will also find an animated tongue that moves on the side of the gun. Maxing it out gives it a mythical status, which makes it even more desirable in the game.

Like the Glacier M416, the Fool also makes a very cool death crate when you finish enemies on the battlefield. Instead of a brown crate, you are greeted by a swaying Jack-in-the-Box.

3) The Glacier AKM

Another iced-out skin, but this time it is for the Avtomat Kalashnikova Modernizirovanny, or in simpler terms, the AKM. This cosmetic was released in December 2019, and it is by far one of the coolest-looking options that Krafton has made for the game. BGMI players usually seek accounts that have a combination of the Glacier M416 and the Glacier AKM.

It is one of the few gun skins in BGMI that boasts a result emote where your character stands in a unique pose on the result screen after you finish any match. It has a beautiful finished crate that looks like a bunch of deer in a pine forest, but everything is made of ice.

4) The Stray Rebellion M762

This was the first ever gun skin to receive the following:

A musical theme for its loot crate.

An eighth level that you can upgrade the skin to instead of the traditional seven levels. This level is called Glorious Moment, and it gives a cool animation to the death crate made by the weapon.

The color scheme on this weapon skin is really bright. The body is pink with accents of gold and cyan in its final form, making the overall look quite fancy. It has one of the coolest final forms out of all the cosmetics that happen to have one. It has a joker-like head brandishing rockets on both sides of the gun, which turn into a flag with a funny horn sound effect.

As mentioned earlier, this is the first gun skin whose loot crate has music playing in the background. You will find yourself in a theme park standing next to this one.

5) The Skeletal Core M16A4

This is one of the finest-looking gun skins in all of BGMI. It has a reddish core body with black accents, and anything red and black has always looked dapper. The white, boney exoskeleton gives it a devilish appearance.

The final form of this weapon skin has an animated skeletal centipede traversing the entire length of the gun, which makes it look really cool. With the M16A4 getting automatic status in BGMI's recent update, this cosmetic is sure to gain a lot of popularity.

