5 best PUBG Mobile skins that are no longer obtainable in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has to be one of the most controversial games on the Indian mobile gaming market. It came into existence after PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) was banned by the Indian government. The ban-pan did not exempt BGMI either. Fans were devastated when it was announced that their favorite game would no longer be available to them.

However, sad times are over, as Krafton has successfully convinced the Indian government to resume services for BGMI in India again. While some have returned to their grind of becoming the next best BGMI professional, others have tucked their shirts in to get hold of every cosmetic that gets released in the game.

Scores of amazing skins are released regularly, out of which a few are no longer available to anyone in the game. Below are five of the rarest skins that no one can acquire in BGMI anymore.

Here are five best PUBG Mobile skins that are not available in BGMI:

1) Infected Patient Set

This is a mythic outfit, and it was first introduced in Season 6 of PUBG Mobile when it was still a very happening thing in India. Players could get this outfit through a Lucky Draw event, and it was one of the cheapest mythic outfits in the game compared to how expensive these have become at current times. Everything in the Lucky Draw was available for under 10,000 Unknown Currency (UC).

It is one of the rarest outfits to come by in BGMI, not only because it is no longer available for purchase but also because, back in the day when it was released, very few people had the heart to dish out real money into a mobile game that had been on the market for less than a year.

2) BAPE Mix Camo Set

This particular outfit comprises three individual skins: the BAPE Mix Camo Hoodie, the BAPE Mix Camo Shorts, and the BAPE STA Mid. This was released during the first Star Challenge when PUBG Mobile collaborated with the Bathing Ape franchise. This resulted in one of the most desired outfits in BGMI today. It was available to players in the BAPE Crate for 180 UC a pop or 1620 UC for ten crates.

It was popularised by the very famous Indian BGMI YouTuber Scout. This outfit was released only once and has never returned since then.

3) Gunslinger Set

Like the previous entries, this outfit has also been featured only once in the game, back in the days of PUBG Mobile. Almost any dress with a combination of black and red looks amazing, and the Gunslinger Set is no exception in this case.

It was introduced in the Premium Crates and gives the character an Ezio-ish look with its Assassin's Creed-like hoodie design. It was one of the first mythic outfits that came with a unique emote, and back in Season 3, it was a huge deal to have an outfit with a signature emote.

4) Golden Trigger Set

This mythic outfit was released in Classic Crates back in Season 3. It has never been featured in any crates since then. This makes it one of the rarest skins, as very few people got their hands on it back then, and no one can buy it anymore. Gold-themed skins are always very appealing, and the Golden Trigger set is no pushover.

The demand for this particular outfit has always been high, and people who have it in their inventory should consider themselves really lucky.

5) Umbrella Corporation M416

Everyone has heard of the Glacier M416 or the Fool M416, and while they are hard to come by in the game, players can still buy an account with these skins in it. The Umbrella Corporation M416, on the other hand, is one of the rarest gun skins in all of BGMI, as it was introduced many years ago when PUBG Mobile collaborated with Resident Evil.

This gun skin was available in a Special Supply Crate that players could buy for 20 UC, and based on their luck, it would either be cheap or very expensive. It is one of the most desired skins from a collector’s point of view, and it is impossible to acquire this skin in the game anymore.

