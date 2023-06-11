How to get free UC in BGMI (June 2023)

BGMI, short for Battlegrounds Mobile India, is an Indian version of PUBG Mobile and is developed exclusively by Krafton for the Indian playerbase. After having been banned for a long period of time, the game has finally returned to the mobile marketplace after the Indian government decided to lift the ban for a three-month trial period. Ever since the news, fans have rejoiced and banded together to celebrate the return of India's renowned battle royale game.

With players returning back to action alongside a large group of newcomers, the competition has become even more intense and everyone is looking to level up quickly and boast their victories and new in-game acquisitions, all thanks to BGMI's "Unknown Cash" (UC).

A deep dive into how you can get free UC in BGMI

Unknown Cash (UC) is BGMI's premium in-game currency that can be used to purchase various collectibles, such as weapons, utilities, cosmetics, Royale Pass, etc. Since the direct purchase of UC requires real money, not every player will be financially equipped to spend out of their pockets. Hence, here are a few ways by which they can get UC for free:

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is an application developed by Google that allows you to fill up short and simple surveys in exchange for Google Play Credits. These can be exchanged for money, which, in turn, can be used to buy UC in BGMI.

This is a highly recommended app as it is trustworthy and offers an easy method to earn money and acquire UC absolutely for free.

2) Rooter

Launched in 2021, Rooter is a very popular mobile app among gamers in India as a result of their collaboration with popular third-party tournament organizers, Skyesports. Here, they can stream games and complete surveys to earn money.

What you will need is a Paytm account linked to the app to receive funds earned from streaming games and filling out surveys. You can use that money to purchase some UC in BGMI at no extra cost.

3) Giveaways

On some occasions, popular content creators and tournament organizers announce giveaways that players can participate in for free UC and Royale Pass on their YouTube channels or social media platforms. You can also try your luck at those giveaways.

Although the important thing you'll need to understand is that participation does not guarantee that a win. It takes a lot of luck to win a giveaway, but it is a safe and considerable method if you are looking to win large amounts of UC. All you need to do is follow the channels and complete the tasks given by the creators or organizers.

4) Content creator events

Apart from giveaways, several YouTube gaming content creators conduct tournaments and host daily custom rooms on several occasions with prizes like UC, Royal Pass, etc. You can participate in those tournaments for a chance to win free UC in BGMI.

Note that you will have to go through intense competition against hundreds, possibly even thousands of other players. Hence, it is imperative that you hone your combat and survival skills and undergo rigorous training if you wish to increase your chances of coming out on top in the tournament. If you win, you may get cash prizes. that will be useful for acquiring some UC.

5) Winzo

Winzo is a popular Indian gaming app used by several BGMI streamers. The app has plenty of games such as Poker, Rummy, Ludo, etc., and online tournaments that you can participate in to earn money. You will also receive a joining bonus after creating your account, completing the KYC process, and finally, linking your bank account to the app.

Your only objective here is to win in those games and tournaments to win real money. This is a highly recommended app as it is safe and trustworthy to use. After earning enough money, you can withdraw your earnings and use them to purchase UC in BGMI.

