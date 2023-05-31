Mobile gamers across India have witnessed many changes and additions to BGMI after its recent unban. However, amidst all the additions, the craze for the new Royale Pass is unmatchable. Earlier today, at 7:30 AM IST, the new Month 21 Royale Pass made its way into the game ending a 10-month wait of players and putting a smile on their faces. The new RP has brought various cosmetics, items, and emotes to enrich gamers' inventory.

How can BGMI users purchase the Month 21 Royale Pass?

The pass is based on the High Victory theme, and players can access it and obtain exclusive rewards until 1 July 2023 (5:29 AM IST).

Those trying to purchase the Month 21 Royale Pass will find it available in two variants. While the base Elite Pass can be purchased for 360 UC, the Elite Pass Plus variant is available for 960 UC. Users who purchase the latter can also use a 60 UC discount voucher.

However, gamers should know that they cannot use an EZ License Card for free as the link to previous RPs has been reset after BGMI unban.

Best-ranked rewards introduced in new Month 21 Royale Pass in BGMI

The new M21 RP contains two sections — free and paid. While the latter offers unique rewards, the former includes some items for players who cannot spend UC to purchase the RP.

Here's a look at the best-ranked rewards included in the new M21 RP:

RP Rank 1: Grand Heist Set along with Crimson Agenda P92

RP Rank 5: Grand Heist Mask

RP Rank 10: Cute Clown Finish Aeroplane

RP Rank 15: RP Avatar (M21), Crimson Agenda Helmet, along with Bodybuilding Champ Emote (present in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 20: Crimson Agenda Parachute (present in the free RP tab) along with Gilded Roar Stun Grenade

RP Rank 23: Night Roamer Mask (present in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 25: Night Roamer Set (present in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 30: Dystopian Clown Aeroplane Finish along with Dark Reign Emote

RP Rank 35: Dancing Prints P90 (present in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 40: Wild Guffaw - QBZ

RP Rank 50: Dark Reign Cover along with Dark Reign Set

With so many stunning rewards up for grabs, many BGMI players have already purchased the Month 21 RP. However, those wanting to level up their RP quickly can instantly use Activity Cards (each worth 1000 UC), enabling them to rank up by ten levels simultaneously.

While fans and lovers of BGMI expected the A1 Royale Pass (currently available in PUBG Mobile) to be introduced in the Indian variant, they were surprised when the M21 Royale Pass was released instead. It remains to be seen if the A1 RP will be introduced in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Poll : 0 votes