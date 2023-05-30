BGMI Jewel Exchange Center: All rewards, how to get Phantom Jewels, and more

Following the lifting of the ban on BGMI, a new feature called the Jewel Exchange Center has been introduced in the game today (30 May). This is the second event in the title (along with the Welcome Back event) and is available for both Android and iOS devices. It offers exciting rewards, including cosmetics and emotes. The Jewel Exchange Center's incorporation has already generated a massive buzz amongst players of the title.

Everything about the new Jewel Exchange Center in BGMI

The Jewel Exchange Center is available in Battlegrounds Mobile India's Events section and will be live until 28 June, 5:29 AM IST. Players must exchange Phantom Jewels to collect artifacts and mythic cosmetics available in the new BGMI event.

Here's an overview of all the stunning rewards available for redemption, along with the required number of Phantom Jewels:

Spectral Swan Cover - Three Phantom Jewels

Spectral Swan Set - Six Phantom Jewels

Cosmic Inquisitor Cover - Three Phantom Jewels

Cosmic Inquisitor Set - SIx Phantom Jewels

Cosmic Inquisitor - M416 - Four Phantom Jewels

Luminous Galaxy - Scar L - Four Phantom Jewels

Luminous Galaxy Backpack - Two Phantom Jewels

Nebula Trail Helmet - Two Phantom Jewels

Endless Glory Parachute - Two Phantom Jewels

Spectral Swan Emote - One Phantom Jewel

Cosmic Inquisitor Emote - One Phantom Jewel

How can BGMI players get Phantom Jewels?

Phantom Jewels can be obtained by opening the new Galaxy Crate. The Crate and the Jewel Exchange Center went live earlier today and will be available for the next 28 days. Gamers are required to spend UC to open Galaxy Crates. While one Crate can be opened by spending 60 UC, a crate bundle (containing ten crates) can be opened by spending 540 UC.

BGMI players can also use discount vouchers to open Galaxy Crates at a discounted price. Moreover, players must remember to use the Phantom Jewels in the Jewel Exchange Center. Failing to do so will lead to the Jewels expiring after a few days.

Here's a look at the other stunning rewards available in the Galaxy Crate (ranked according to their rarity):

Artifact: Spectral Swan Cover

Artifact: Spectral Swan Set

Artifact: Cosmic Inquisitor Cover

Artifact: Cosmic Inquisitor Set

Mythic: Cosmic Inquisitor - M416

Mythic: Luminous Galaxy - Scar L

Mythic: Luminous Galaxy Backpack

Mythic: Nebula Trail Helmet

Mythic: Endless Glory Parachute

Mythic: Luminous Galaxy Frag Grenade

Mythic: Cosmic Inquisitor - M416 (time-limited one day)

Mythic: Luminous Galaxy - Scar L (time-limited one day)

Mythic: Nebula Trail Helmet (time-limited one day)

Mythic: Endless Glory Parachute (time-limited one day)

Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

With so many exciting rewards up for grabs, many BGMI players are expected to spend a lot of UC to open the Galaxy Crate. However, with the new maximum limit on UC purchases per day, users might have to wait a few days to get the desired number of Phantom Jewels for exchange in the Jewel Exchange Center.

